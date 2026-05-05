This $6.9M Rhode Island Home Hits the Market Just in Time for Boating Season

451 Seapowet Avenue in Tiverton, Rhode Island is currently listed at $6,995,000 by Jessica Chase at Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the landscape of New England’s waterfront architecture, rare is the residence that balances high-performance sustainability with such quiet, aesthetic restraint. Set across 3.73 acres along the Sakonnet River, this estate is less a house and more a curated lens through which to experience the water.

The interior program is defined by a commitment to texture and light, anchored by a culinary core featuring a Neolith porcelain-tiled island and a Spartherm fireplace. The real focal point is the expansive 32-foot glass wall that dissolves the boundary between the living space and the tidal rhythm of the river. The floor plan is intelligently zoned to support both communal gathering and absolute privacy.