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This $6.9M Rhode Island Home Hits the Market Just in Time for Boating SeasonView 8 Photos

This $6.9M Rhode Island Home Hits the Market Just in Time for Boating Season

Nearly four acres of riverfront access, a 200-foot jetty, and 52-foot heated lap pool define this stunning home.
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451 Seapowet Avenue in Tiverton, Rhode Island is currently listed at $6,995,000 by Jessica Chase at Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the landscape of New England’s waterfront architecture, rare is the residence that balances high-performance sustainability with such quiet, aesthetic restraint. Set across 3.73 acres along the Sakonnet River, this estate is less a house and more a curated lens through which to experience the water. 

The interior program is defined by a commitment to texture and light, anchored by a culinary core featuring a Neolith porcelain-tiled island and a Spartherm fireplace. The real focal point is the expansive 32-foot glass wall that dissolves the boundary between the living space and the tidal rhythm of the river. The floor plan is intelligently zoned to support both communal gathering and absolute privacy.

While the main level houses a primary suite designed as a sanctuary of understated luxury, the second floor opens into a flexible living gallery that extends onto a deck with 180-degree panoramas of the water. The property also includes an apartment with a kitchenette and laundry facility, ideal for guests or extended family. 

Outside, a 52-foot heated lap pool and a cabana-studio with bath overlook the property’s private maritime infrastructure, including a 200-foot jetty and dual deep-water moorings. True modern luxury is increasingly measured by autonomy, and this residence functions as a self-sustaining ecosystem. Powered by a 22kW solar array and equipped with dual electric vehicle charging stations, the home proves that environmental responsibility and high design are not mutually exclusive. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2022 

Square Feet: 4,210

Plot Size: 3.73 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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