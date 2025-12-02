This Scottsdale Compound Offers an Elegant Interplay of Indoor and Outdoor Living for $8.5M

9809 E Honey Mesquite Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona is currently listed at $8,500,000 by Dan Wolski at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Tucked away down a private, scenic driveway, this David C. Hovey-designed residence is nestled amid lush Sonoran Desert vegetation and towering cacti, offering ultimate privacy and breathtaking panoramic views. Stretching from the southeast to the southwest horizon, the home captures majestic mountain vistas, a verdant golf course, twinkling city lights, stunning sunsets, and an endless night filled with stars. A welcoming bridge entry leads across a soothing boulder-lined water feature that cascades gracefully under the home and down the hillside. Once inside, the floor-to-ceiling glass walls immediately draw your eyes through the open-plan living spaces to the commanding views beyond. The interplay of sharp angles, clean lines, and expansive open spaces creates a seamless balance of luxury and practicality.

The residence offers a myriad of organic materials like stone, wood, metal, glass, and water. Elegant, stacked stone walls, supported by metal and wood beams, frame the spaces, while expansive wood-plank ceilings and floors complement the walls of glass, allowing natural light to flood the home. Every room is designed to capture views from any vantage point, enhancing the fluid connection between indoor and outdoor living. The great room features a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace and multiple sitting areas, seamlessly separated from the kitchen by custom-crafted cabinetry. The modern kitchen embraces an expansive island, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and flows into a dining space and casual den with elevated views of the cascading water feature and the natural beauty of the surrounding Arizona topography. Step outside to the elevated deck to enjoy morning sunshine or bask in the fiery glow of the sunset, accompanied by the warmth of the linear fire grate, perfect for star-gazing under the desert sky.

The primary suite is a sanctuary unto itself, positioned behind two sets of floor-to-ceiling pocket doors just beyond the great room’s fireplace. While offering sweeping views, its thoughtful design also ensures complete privacy. An adjacent sitting area leads to a secluded outdoor retreat, complete with a luxurious outdoor shower, also accessible through the spa-like primary bath. This space features a soaking tub with a floor-to-ceiling view of the sanctuary, a walk-in shower encased in stone, and two custom-designed walk-in closets. Guests can enjoy complete comfort and privacy on the opposite side of the home, where two en suite bedrooms feature low-pile carpeting, double-door closets, and spacious baths with walk-in showers. A U-shaped cantilevered staircase leads down to the lower level, where a den features a stacked stone fireplace, an office, full bath, and fitness room. The exterior glass walls of this level open onto vistas, enhancing the sense of peace and tranquility.

Outside, the resort-style backyard offers a spacious patio for lounging in the sun, a double negative-edge pool, and a geometric-shaped spa, all set against a backdrop of abundant desert vegetation creating privacy yet maintaining uninterrupted panoramic views. For al fresco dining, a covered dining space and outdoor kitchen provide the perfect setting for enjoying the Arizona climate with friends and family. The casita offers an additional accommodation with its own den, breakfast bar, two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry space, making it ideal for extended family or guests. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 6 full Year Built: 2003