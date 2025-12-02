A Modernist Landmark in Rancho Mirage Asks $1.3M
1405 Tamarisk West Street in Rancho Mirage, California, is currently listed at $1,395,000 by Robert Andrew Millar at Desert Sotheby’s International Realty.
Designed by renowned architect S. Charles Lee, this home was built in 1972 as the developer’s own residence. The sprawling, light-filled home spans more than 3,100 square feet with unique architectural details including Elrod House-inspired wall cutouts, original raked stucco in the foyer and living room, and dramatic floor-to-ceiling glass walls that flood the interiors with natural light while framing panoramic desert views.
The open, airy floor plan includes three bedrooms and three full baths, a generous media room (easily converted back to a fourth bedroom), and a versatile studio with a private entrance that’s ideal for guests, creative pursuits, or remote work. Other standout features include an updated kitchen, soaring ceilings, and a newly renovated, spa-like primary bath—all blending modern upgrades with the home’s original architectural charm.
Set on a desirable corner lot with an extended driveway and private yard, this home offers both seclusion and convenience—tucked away from common amenities yet just moments from the best of Tamarisk West. Residents enjoy direct gate access to the prestigious Tamarisk Country Club with golf, tennis, pickleball, and premier social amenities. The property also features one of the community’s largest floor plans, low HOA dues, and leased solar.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full
Year Built: 1972
Square Feet: 3,116
