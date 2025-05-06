An Icon of Midcentury Glass Architecture Pops Up on the Market in Briarcliff Manor for $2.9M

104 Marlborough Road in Briarcliff Manor, New York, is currently listed at $2,999,000 by Joanne Rizoulis and Amy Smith-Sroka at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

The Roy O. Allen House is arguably one of the most renowned modern homes in Westchester County and a celebrated icon of midcentury glass architecture worldwide. Designed by the esteemed Roy O. Allen of SOM—lead architect of ManhattanÆs 1 Liberty Plaza—this stunning residence was originally crafted for his own family and has since been meticulously restored, reimagined, and modernized through two major renovations.

Nestled on more than one and a half acres of bucolic land and surrounded by old-growth trees, the home offers sweeping seasonal views of the Hudson River from every room.

