An Icon of Midcentury Glass Architecture Pops Up on the Market in Briarcliff Manor for $2.9M
104 Marlborough Road in Briarcliff Manor, New York, is currently listed at $2,999,000 by Joanne Rizoulis and Amy Smith-Sroka at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.
The Roy O. Allen House is arguably one of the most renowned modern homes in Westchester County and a celebrated icon of midcentury glass architecture worldwide. Designed by the esteemed Roy O. Allen of SOM—lead architect of ManhattanÆs 1 Liberty Plaza—this stunning residence was originally crafted for his own family and has since been meticulously restored, reimagined, and modernized through two major renovations.
Nestled on more than one and a half acres of bucolic land and surrounded by old-growth trees, the home offers sweeping seasonal views of the Hudson River from every room.
The 1957 international-style pavilion has been featured in our very own pages as well as TV shows like Fallout and Hunters; the current owners even have an established filming location fee with Amazon, Apple, and Netflix.
A newly reconfigured primary suite now features a breathtaking slabbed Calacatta verde bathroom with Waterworks fixtures and an exquisite custom Poliform walk-in closet from Italy, crafted from glass, wood, and leather. Designer details in the suite also include upholstered moss-green suede walls and a leathered stone accent wall, paying homage to the home’s Mies van der Rohe-inspired design ethos.
In addition, a brand-new king bedroom suite has been created, complete with plush wool Stark carpeting and an en suite Waterworks bathroom clad in Sahara Noir marble and featuring a rain shower.
Further enhancing the home’s aesthetic are custom Apparatus light fixtures, Buster + Punch metal switches, and Stark carpeting, seamlessly blending high design with timeless modernism. A cinematic tour de force, the home showcases the changing seasons via a shining display of glass and light.
While an entertainer’s dream, the Roy O. Allen House is also an inspired sanctuary for those seeking an escape—just 39 miles from the rush of the city. Frequent visitors include bald eagles, hawks, osprey, and owls—all adding serenity to this tranquil retreat.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1957
Square Feet: 4,002
Plot Size: 1.7 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.