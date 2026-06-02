Spend Quiet Days by the Water in This Gabled Niagara Escarpment Retreat, Asking $1.4M

120 Mimi Cres in Meaford, Ontario, is currently listed at $1,454,148 by Kevin McLoughlin and Kerri-Ann Brownlee at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Set within the prestigious enclave of Rockcliffe Estates, this property spans approximately three acres of beautifully varied landscape, offering a rare combination of privacy, natural beauty, and breathtaking Georgian Bay views. With its pie-shaped configuration and ideal western exposure, the setting is designed to capture golden afternoon light and sunsets over the Bay. Surrounded by mature forest, the property feels deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Towering trees, curated landscaping, and open clearings create a sense of balance between refinement and wilderness—offering both peaceful seclusion and inviting outdoor space to enjoy throughout the seasons.

A defining feature of the land is Waterton Creek, a living waterway that winds through the lower portion of the property. This tranquil, ever-changing natural element brings with it the gentle sound of flowing water, abundant wildlife, and a sense of calm that is impossible to replicate. Accessible via a scenic descent through the treed hillside, the creek and its surrounding lands extend the usable footprint of the property and create a truly unique recreational retreat. Just moments from the shoreline, the property also offers immediate access to southern Georgian Bay. A short walk or quick drive leads to a shallow, rocky beach—perfect for launching a paddle board, enjoying a swim, or spending quiet days by the water. With ample space for future enhancements such as a detached garage, pool, or additional outdoor living areas, the property presents both a finished vision and an opportunity to further personalize. Whether enjoyed as a peaceful year-round residence or a four-season escape, this is a setting that captures the very essence of life along the Niagara Escarpment and Georgian Bay.

Crafted with a focus on enduring quality and understated luxury, this newly built residence by J.M. Hartman Holdings Inc. showcases a thoughtful blend of refined materials, advanced building practices, and timeless design. At the heart of the home, the main living space is anchored by a striking Rumford wood-burning fireplace, clad in a French country blend stone and detailed with a classic herringbone brick firebox—both a visual centerpiece and a highly efficient source of radiant warmth. Surrounding it, engineered white oak flooring in a sophisticated chevron pattern brings warmth, texture, and continuity throughout the main level. The kitchen is equally impressive, appointed with Nile Gold sintered stone countertops and backsplash—an ultra-durable, heat- and stain-resistant surface—paired with a fully integrated JennAir NOIR appliance suite. Custom millwork and cabinetry, carried throughout the home in white oak and walnut tones, reflect a consistent attention to detail and craftsmanship. Designed for comfort in every season, the home features a hydronic in-floor radiant heating system on the main level, delivering consistent, energy-efficient warmth, while a separate forced-air system services the upper level with both heating and air conditioning. Additional electric in-floor heating in the upper bathrooms enhances everyday comfort.

Built with performance in mind, the home is fully insulated with closed-cell spray foam, achieving superior thermal efficiency and air sealing well above standard construction requirements. A heat recovery ventilator (HRV) and integrated humidification system ensure balanced air quality and year-round comfort. The exterior reflects the same commitment to longevity and design, with pre-aged white cedar cladding, a durable corrugated metal roof, and a combination of large-format aluminum and vinyl windows that maximize natural light while framing the surrounding landscape. Further enhancing the home’s functionality are thoughtfully integrated systems including a 4,000-gallon cistern water supply with advanced filtration and UV purification, low-voltage Lutron lighting throughout, and a pre-planned elevator shaft for future accessibility.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 full

Square Feet: 3,781 Plot Size: 3 acres