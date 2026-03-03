Live in One of Palm Springs’s Iconic Rock Houses for $1.5M

2550 South Araby Drive in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed at $1,500,000 by Jason Cochran and Craig Chorpenning at Desert Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched high above Araby Cove, 2550 South Araby Road is a rare and storied treasure and one of Palm Springs’s iconic Rock Houses, originally built in 1929 by R. Lee Miller. This historic residence is a singular blend of architecture, history, and landscape, offering sweeping panoramic views across the desert floor and exceptional privacy. Access is provided via a private road with restricted entry. Designated a Class One Historic Landmark by the City of Palm Springs, the home showcases handcrafted artistry throughout. Stone walls rise organically from the mountainside, while original details remain beautifully intact, including hand-carved doors and windows, custom shelving, exposed ceiling beams, ironwork door latches, handmade fireplace tools, and two original fireplaces, one of which includes a preserved stove pipe.

A hidden room concealed behind a bookcase adds intrigue, and a deeply personal historical detail remains etched into the stone, as the original owner, Perle Martin Wheeler, carved her name into a nook in 1931. Honoring the home’s architectural legacy, the current owners acquired the property in late 2024 and completed a thoughtful transformation, bringing the residence into the modern era while preserving its soul. Extensive upgrades include updated plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, new appliances, an EV charger, and infrastructure improvements throughout the property. The roof was fully replaced in August 2022, providing long-term durability. The main residence features one bedroom and two bathrooms, complemented by two detached studio casitas, each with its own en suite bathroom. These spaces offer exceptional flexibility and are ideal for guests, multigenerational living, creative use, or private retreats. Meandering pathways, updated irrigation, and curated desert landscaping create a serene environment where native wildlife and natural beauty take center stage. A morning walk along the northern path reveals the desert awakening from the rock garden below. The extensive desert landscaping was thoughtfully designed by renowned Palm Springs landscape consultant Paul Ortega, an expert in desert horticulture and water management, and president emeritus and co-founder of the Desert Horticultural Society of the Coachella Valley.

This historic property allows short-term rentals, a rare benefit for a Class One designation. In addition, Class One homes in Palm Springs may qualify for Mills Act contracts, which can offer potential property tax benefits. This residence is a living work of art where architectural significance, timeless craftsmanship, and some of the most breathtaking views in Palm Springs converge into a truly unique desert retreat. Listing Details Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 4 full Year Built: 1929 Square Feet: 1,600