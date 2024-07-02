SubscribeSign In
An Airy Santa Rosa Home With Stunning Panoramas Asks $2.7M

Take in daily sunset views over the lake and golf course.
This property is currently under contract. Find more listings like this one at sothebysrealty.com.

Designed by architect Robert Zinkhan, this home on a more than 0.5-acre lot is positioned for maximum privacy and panoramic scenery. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the golf course, lake, city lights, and wine country hills on the horizon. 

Updated in 2023, the home embraces comfort with convenience thanks to new smart home elements. The automated home offers heated floors, a custom fire pit, and a spacious deck with the same flooring seamlessly connecting inside and out. 

The primary suite channels resort-style living with a fireplace, spa-like bath, walk-in closet, seating area, and balcony. Custom designer lighting illuminates the home, like the suspended fixture that reflects the contour lines of Skyfarm Hill behind the property. 

The chef’s kitchen features a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf espresso machine, and seven-burner range. Entertain family and friends at the glass bar with custom lighting, U-line wine fridge, and wine rack. 

Topping it all off is a guest suite over the garage with a full bath and its own exterior access. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1991 

Square Feet: 4,637

Plot Size: 0.56 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

