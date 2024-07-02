An Airy Santa Rosa Home With Stunning Panoramas Asks $2.7M

This property is currently under contract. Find more listings like this one at sothebysrealty.com.

Designed by architect Robert Zinkhan, this home on a more than 0.5-acre lot is positioned for maximum privacy and panoramic scenery. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the golf course, lake, city lights, and wine country hills on the horizon.

Updated in 2023, the home embraces comfort with convenience thanks to new smart home elements. The automated home offers heated floors, a custom fire pit, and a spacious deck with the same flooring seamlessly connecting inside and out.