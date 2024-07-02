An Airy Santa Rosa Home With Stunning Panoramas Asks $2.7M
Designed by architect Robert Zinkhan, this home on a more than 0.5-acre lot is positioned for maximum privacy and panoramic scenery. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the golf course, lake, city lights, and wine country hills on the horizon.
Updated in 2023, the home embraces comfort with convenience thanks to new smart home elements. The automated home offers heated floors, a custom fire pit, and a spacious deck with the same flooring seamlessly connecting inside and out.
The primary suite channels resort-style living with a fireplace, spa-like bath, walk-in closet, seating area, and balcony. Custom designer lighting illuminates the home, like the suspended fixture that reflects the contour lines of Skyfarm Hill behind the property.
The chef’s kitchen features a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf espresso machine, and seven-burner range. Entertain family and friends at the glass bar with custom lighting, U-line wine fridge, and wine rack.
Topping it all off is a guest suite over the garage with a full bath and its own exterior access.
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1991
Square Feet: 4,637
Plot Size: 0.56 acres
