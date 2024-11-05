This Pacific Palisades Hideaway Is the Treehouse of Our Dreams
1509 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades, California, is currently listed at $23,295,000 by Shamon Shamonki and Jorge Vargas Zenteno at Sotheby’s International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.
Nestled within the prestigious Riviera enclave of the Pacific Palisades, this newly constructed estate is enveloped in a serene, forest-like setting that spans more than half an acre. Behind private gates, the six-bedroom vertical sanctuary features an array of remarkable amenities and design elements on every level.
The commanding steel double doors beckon you through a bright and open floor plan with natural oak floors, soaring ceilings, and wooded views through walls of glass.
Designed by famed Italian designer D.I. Group, the bespoke kitchen is a culinary lover’s dream, equipped with hand-poured chukum surfaces on all the countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and hyper-filtered hot, cold, or carbonated mineral water at the touch of a finger.
State-of-the-art foldaway and double-paneled glass walls throughout the residence invite the outdoors in, offering ocean views and villa vistas. Indulge in the property’s multiple amenities, including cozy radiant heated floors throughout all the en suite bathrooms, a zen garden, walking trails, and a tranquil meditation area (known as Inspiration Point) designed to provide inner reflection and relaxation.
The "rejuvenation spa" is a haven of wellness, featuring a contrast therapy experience with a cold plunge and hot sauna to invigorate and renew. Afterwards, take a dip in the refreshing plunge pool. Guests, no doubt, will want to stay for the weekend—and they can in their own separate casita.
A serene landscape of tranquil waterfalls and a turtle pond adds to the property’s serenity, while a petite vineyard and outdoor wine tasting room provide an idyllic setting for gatherings.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1972
Plot Size: 0.5 acres
