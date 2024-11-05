This Pacific Palisades Hideaway Is the Treehouse of Our Dreams

1509 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades, California, is currently listed at $23,295,000 by Shamon Shamonki and Jorge Vargas Zenteno at Sotheby’s International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.

Nestled within the prestigious Riviera enclave of the Pacific Palisades, this newly constructed estate is enveloped in a serene, forest-like setting that spans more than half an acre. Behind private gates, the six-bedroom vertical sanctuary features an array of remarkable amenities and design elements on every level.

The commanding steel double doors beckon you through a bright and open floor plan with natural oak floors, soaring ceilings, and wooded views through walls of glass.