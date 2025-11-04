Inside a Restored 1790s Gem in Charleston’s Historic French Quarter, Just Listed at $3.9M
26 Queen Street in Charleston, South Carolina, is currently listed at $3,650,000 by Ruthie Ravenel at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.
Step into the heart of Charleston’s historic French Quarter and discover 26 Queen Street, a fully restored circa 1790 gem located in the sought-after Johnson’s Row. Mere yards from iconic landmarks like Dock Street Theatre, the Huguenot Church, and St. Philip’s Church, this exceptional property blends 18th-century charm with modern luxury across nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.
The 3,000-square-foot main house welcomes you through an arched entryway with an antique iron gate, leading into elegant interiors with tall ceilings, original hardwood floors, and historic mantels. The unpainted cypress-paneled dining room is believed to be the last of its kind in Charleston. The renovated kitchen features brands like Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
The entire residence has been restored and refinished in 2020 and 2021 to offer modern amenities while retaining its authentic period charm. Take in hand-painted walls featuring murals and custom details, all executed by local artisan Karl Beckwith Smith.
Upstairs, the spacious primary suite includes a cedar closet, wood-burning fireplace, and luxurious full bath. Complementing the primary suite is a very comfortable office or additional bedroom with a balcony overlooking the gardens. This charming space could also make a generous dressing room for any true collector of couture.
All fireplaces have been updated to be compatible with gas, chimneys relined, and dampers replaced. Other features include original 18th-century doors with custom graining, all-new electrical, a sump pump system tied to city drainage, and newer HVAC systems for year-round comfort.
The 966-square-foot detached guest house offers two bedrooms, a full bath, and an efficient kitchen, ideal for visitors or additional rental potential. Enjoy beautiful views of St. Philip’s churchyard, abundant natural light, and complete privacy in this studio/carriage house.
Set in an X flood zone, this property requires no flood insurance. Relax in the lush Charleston courtyard gardens, and enjoy convenient on-street parking with two city passes available for owners. Own a one-of-a-kind piece of Charleston’s rich heritage—beautifully reimagined for modern living while preserving its timeless charm and authenticity.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2015
Square Feet: 3,000
Plot Size: 0.05 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.