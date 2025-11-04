Inside a Restored 1790s Gem in Charleston’s Historic French Quarter, Just Listed at $3.9M

26 Queen Street in Charleston, South Carolina, is currently listed at $3,650,000 by Ruthie Ravenel at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.

Step into the heart of Charleston’s historic French Quarter and discover 26 Queen Street, a fully restored circa 1790 gem located in the sought-after Johnson’s Row. Mere yards from iconic landmarks like Dock Street Theatre, the Huguenot Church, and St. Philip’s Church, this exceptional property blends 18th-century charm with modern luxury across nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.

The 3,000-square-foot main house welcomes you through an arched entryway with an antique iron gate, leading into elegant interiors with tall ceilings, original hardwood floors, and historic mantels. The unpainted cypress-paneled dining room is believed to be the last of its kind in Charleston. The renovated kitchen features brands like Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.