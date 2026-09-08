The Showstopper of This Minnetonka Estate Is the Resort-Style Backyard
2350 Cherrywood Road in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is currently listed at $2,720,000 by Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.
Situated in a premier Minnetonka neighborhood, this executive rambler balances sophisticated living spaces with exceptional indoor and outdoor amenities. The private rear grounds serve as a resort-style retreat, anchored by a pool, lush landscaping, and a versatile two-level casita ideal for guests or a multi-generational suite.
Inside, the open floor plan integrates high-end finishes, dual private offices with a dedicated boardroom, a media center, a indoor sport court, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.
The primary suite features dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath, while the expansive lower level—accessible via a residential elevator—houses three en suite bedrooms, a full bar, gym, sauna, and a secure vault.
Major improvements provide mechanical peace of mind, including a 2023 roof, updated pool infrastructure, and $200,000 in new window installations.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 7 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1987
Square feet: 10,010
Plot Size: 0.83 acres
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