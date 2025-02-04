A North Bethesda Compound With Dramatic Architectural Details Hits the Market for $5.4M
6704 Arroyo Court in North Bethesda, Maryland, is currently listed at $5,495,000 by Paul Sudano and Betsey Winstead at Monument Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located in a private cul-de-sac within the prestigious Windermere neighborhood of North Bethesda, this sprawling property offers more than 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Renovated extensively in 2018 and again in 2022, every detail of this fully gated estate has been meticulously curated. The home features seven spacious bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half baths, including multiple spa-like bathrooms designed for ultimate relaxation.
The interior showcases soaring ceilings and large picture windows, bathing the home in natural light and emphasizing its sleek, modern design. A sprawling, flexible floor plan provides endless possibilities for customization, be it for work, play, or entertaining. Find top-of-the-line appliances and a large walk-in pantry in the chef’s kitchen, ideal for casual meals and entertaining alike.
The owner’s suite features a cozy gas fireplace, a private Juliet balcony, and a spa-inspired bath. The fully finished lower level is a haven for recreation, featuring a professional-grade gym and a theatre room for unforgettable cinematic experiences.
The climate-controlled seven-car garage includes a spacious in-law/guest suite, ensuring comfort and privacy for visitors or extended family. The home comes fully automated by Savant, with seamless control over lighting, climate, entertainment, and security, supported by natural gas, public water, and sewer.
Outdoor amenities include a heated pool, hot tub, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining or relaxing under the stars. The property also includes a full-sized sport court, ideal and lighted for basketball, tennis, or other recreational activities.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 7 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1978
Square Feet: 10,400
Plot Size: 1.01 acres
