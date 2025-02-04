A North Bethesda Compound With Dramatic Architectural Details Hits the Market for $5.4M

6704 Arroyo Court in North Bethesda, Maryland, is currently listed at $5,495,000 by Paul Sudano and Betsey Winstead at Monument Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in a private cul-de-sac within the prestigious Windermere neighborhood of North Bethesda, this sprawling property offers more than 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Renovated extensively in 2018 and again in 2022, every detail of this fully gated estate has been meticulously curated. The home features seven spacious bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half baths, including multiple spa-like bathrooms designed for ultimate relaxation.

The interior showcases soaring ceilings and large picture windows, bathing the home in natural light and emphasizing its sleek, modern design. A sprawling, flexible floor plan provides endless possibilities for customization, be it for work, play, or entertaining. Find top-of-the-line appliances and a large walk-in pantry in the chef’s kitchen, ideal for casual meals and entertaining alike.