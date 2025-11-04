Live Nestled Among the Redwoods of Marin County in This $6.4M Home

28 Marsh Drive in Mill Valley, California, is currently listed at $6,495,000 by C.J. Nakagawa and Susan Hewitt at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Originally designed in 1975 by renowned architect Paden Prichard, this one-of-a-kind Blithedale Canyon residence has been renovated and expanded into a modern sanctuary that honors its timeless connection to nature.

Nestled at the end of a quiet street on a 0.67-acre lot along with an additional second lot of approximately three acres of redwoods, the property is a rare blend of architectural pedigree, contemporary living, and seamless indoor/outdoor flow.