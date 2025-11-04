Live Nestled Among the Redwoods of Marin County in This $6.4M Home
28 Marsh Drive in Mill Valley, California, is currently listed at $6,495,000 by C.J. Nakagawa and Susan Hewitt at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.
Originally designed in 1975 by renowned architect Paden Prichard, this one-of-a-kind Blithedale Canyon residence has been renovated and expanded into a modern sanctuary that honors its timeless connection to nature.
Nestled at the end of a quiet street on a 0.67-acre lot along with an additional second lot of approximately three acres of redwoods, the property is a rare blend of architectural pedigree, contemporary living, and seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
Framed by soaring redwoods, the nearly 4,000-square-foot main residence has been reimagined with clean-lined interiors, an open-concept great room, fully outfitted chef’s kitchen, and refined finishes throughout.
Five spacious bedrooms and three and a half designer baths include a serene primary suite with its own private terrace and spa-like bath. Walls of glass flood the interiors with natural light and offer tree-filled views from every room.
In addition to the main home, the property now offers two newly created and highly versatile living spaces: A brand-new ADU with private entrance, full kitchen, laundry, and view deck—ideal for guests, extended family, or rental income. And, a detached bonus studio complete with half bath and kitchenette, perfect for a home office, creative studio, gym, or private guest suite.
There’s also a private trail from the second lot down to West Blithedale and Railroad Grade. Additional highlights include a three-car garage, flexible storage space, flat outdoor areas for entertaining and play, and the unique privacy that comes from the recently acquired adjacent lot—expanding both the sense of space and the lifestyle opportunities with immediate trail access and downtown Mill Valley just beyond the doorstep.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1975
Square Feet: 4,339
Plot Size: 0.67 acres
