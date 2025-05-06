Judith Chafee’s Famed Ramada House Asks $2.9M

2801 E Camino Norberto in Tucson, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,998,000 by Robin Kaiserman and Melissa Henderson at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed by modernist architect Judith Chafee, the Ramada House is a reflection of its natural surroundings. The gated estate spans more than eight acres of lush desert vegetation amid city and mountain views in the Catalina Foothills Estates. Completed in 1975, the Ramada House stands as the pinnacle of Chafee’s career, embodying her innovative approach to desert modernism and her unwavering commitment to creating buildings that harmonize with their environment.

The Ramada House is widely considered Chafee’s most significant work, showcasing the full maturity of her architectural vision. Her education at Yale University and her work with luminaries such as Eero Saarinen and Walter Gropius laid the foundation for the unique design principles that found their fullest expression in this residence.