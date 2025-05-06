Judith Chafee’s Famed Ramada House Asks $2.9M
2801 E Camino Norberto in Tucson, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,998,000 by Robin Kaiserman and Melissa Henderson at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Designed by modernist architect Judith Chafee, the Ramada House is a reflection of its natural surroundings. The gated estate spans more than eight acres of lush desert vegetation amid city and mountain views in the Catalina Foothills Estates. Completed in 1975, the Ramada House stands as the pinnacle of Chafee’s career, embodying her innovative approach to desert modernism and her unwavering commitment to creating buildings that harmonize with their environment.
The Ramada House is widely considered Chafee’s most significant work, showcasing the full maturity of her architectural vision. Her education at Yale University and her work with luminaries such as Eero Saarinen and Walter Gropius laid the foundation for the unique design principles that found their fullest expression in this residence.
The Ramada House’s significance to Arizona’s architectural heritage is further cemented by its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006, a rare honor for a relatively young building at the time. This designation not only acknowledges the home’s architectural importance but also ensures its preservation for future generations to study and admire.
The enduring impact of the Ramada House is reflected in recent publications and exhibitions dedicated to Chafee’s work. The book "Powerhouse: The Life and Work of Judith Chafee" by Christopher Domin and Kathryn McGuire prominently features the Ramada House as a highlight of Chafee’s career. Additionally, the traveling exhibit "Judith Chafee: Framing the Desert" showcases the Ramada House as a central piece, bringing this architectural marvel to a wider audience.
With its distinctive lofted grid made of wood slats inspired by traditional Tohono O'odham building techniques, the Ramada House exemplifies Chafee’s skill in integrating indigenous design elements with modern living. This approach not only created a unique aesthetic but also demonstrated a profound understanding of the local climate and culture.
The legacy of the Ramada House continues to inspire architects and students in Arizona and beyond. It serves as an exemplary model for sustainable, regionally responsive architecture that respects its environment while pushing the boundaries of modernist design. The ongoing interest in the Ramada House ensures that Judith Chafee’s most significant contribution to architecture will continue to be studied, celebrated, and influential for years to come.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1975
Square Feet: 3,797
Plot Size: 8.6 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.