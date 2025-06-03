A Minimalist Sanctuary in Baja California Sur Hits the Market for $3.8M

Casa Isla in Guadalupe 75, Puerta Cortez, La Paz, Baja, is currently listed at $3,800,000 by Eduardo Vasquez and Jose Estrada at Los Cabos Sotheby’s International Realty.

Casa Isla Guadalupe 75 is a design lover’s dream nestled in the prestigious Puerta Cortés enclave of La Paz. Spanning approximately 6,649 square feet, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence is a blend of modern design and luxurious comfort. The home’s open-concept layout is accentuated by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, washing the space in an abundance of natural light while offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

High-end finishes, including ceramic tile flooring and custom woodwork, contribute to the home’s sophisticated aesthetic. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek countertops, flows effortlessly into the spacious living and dining areas, creating an ideal setting for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining.