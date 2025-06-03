SubscribeSign In
A Minimalist Sanctuary in Baja California Sur Hits the Market for $3.8M

Airy, organic living areas are paired with an abundance of outdoor spaces to make this home a tranquil getaway.
Casa Isla in Guadalupe 75, Puerta Cortez, La Paz, Baja, is currently listed at $3,800,000 by Eduardo Vasquez and Jose Estrada at Los Cabos Sotheby’s International Realty.

Casa Isla Guadalupe 75 is a design lover’s dream nestled in the prestigious Puerta Cortés enclave of La Paz. Spanning approximately 6,649 square feet, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence is a blend of modern design and luxurious comfort. The home’s open-concept layout is accentuated by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, washing the space in an abundance of natural light while offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. 

High-end finishes, including ceramic tile flooring and custom woodwork, contribute to the home’s sophisticated aesthetic. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek countertops, flows effortlessly into the spacious living and dining areas, creating an ideal setting for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining. 

Designed with relaxation and entertainment in mind, the outdoor spaces are equally impressive. The expansive terrace provides a perfect vantage point to enjoy the serene vistas, while the private pool offers a refreshing retreat. Additional amenities include central air conditioning and mini-split systems, ensuring year-round comfort. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full

Square Feet: 6,649

Plot Size: 0.24 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

