Experience the Best of Bay Living With This $18M Mill Valley Home

Soak up the sun from one of the largest waterfront frontages on the Strawberry peninsula.
431 East Strawberry Drive in Mill Valley, California, is currently listed at $18,000,000 by Susan Hewitt and C.J. Nakagawa at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled along Mill Valley’s serene waterfront, the approximately 5,775-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home showcases meticulous craftsmanship at every turn. Designed by Sutton Suzuki Architects, this trophy residence seamlessly blends contemporary design with waterfront tranquility in the San Francisco Bay. 

Featuring one of the largest waterfront frontages on the Strawberry peninsula, this modern masterpiece includes a private dock and large level yard. The designer kitchen is marked by custom rift white oak cabinets, Wolf ovens, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and exquisite stone surfaces. Designer light fixtures throughout, like Apparatus and Bocci, enhance the neutral palette while the interiors are bathed by oversized Blomberg windows that frame stunning bay views. 

Custom-built, and updated in 2024 for the owner, the property features are extensive including custom designer curtains, Lutron motorized shades, 40 solar panels with four back-up batteries, an Ipe dock with dock pedestal and hook-ups, two outdoor kitchens, a stainless steel hot tub, and outdoor heat lamps. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial 

Square Feet: 5,775 

Plot Size: 0.72 acre

