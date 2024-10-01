A Scottsdale Townhouse Nestled in the Cactus-Strewn Landscape Hits the Market for $2.1M

6711 E Camelback Road, 41 in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,150,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked in Pavoreal—a guard-gated luxury community two blocks from Old Town Scottsdale—is a charming townhouse with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. An open floor plan with European oak hardwood floors features a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a stone-clad fireplace, built-in bookshelves, a sueded paneled wall, and a glass-and-steel balcony enclosure. The home is stylish, yet entirely comfortable. Two outdoor spaces top it off, each with its own water feature, and a cozy fireplace in the rear patio.

Listing Details