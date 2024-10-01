Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
A Scottsdale Townhouse Nestled in the Cactus-Strewn Landscape Hits the Market for $2.1M

Vaulted ceilings, two outdoor spaces, and luxe finishes make this home a Southwestern gem.
6711 E Camelback Road, 41 in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,150,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked in Pavoreal—a guard-gated luxury community two blocks from Old Town Scottsdale—is a charming townhouse with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. An open floor plan with European oak hardwood floors features a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a stone-clad fireplace, built-in bookshelves, a sueded paneled wall, and a glass-and-steel balcony enclosure. The home is stylish, yet entirely comfortable. Two outdoor spaces top it off, each with its own water feature, and a cozy fireplace in the rear patio. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 1989

Square Feet: 2,626

