A Scottsdale Townhouse Nestled in the Cactus-Strewn Landscape Hits the Market for $2.1M
6711 E Camelback Road, 41 in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,150,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Tucked in Pavoreal—a guard-gated luxury community two blocks from Old Town Scottsdale—is a charming townhouse with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. An open floor plan with European oak hardwood floors features a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a stone-clad fireplace, built-in bookshelves, a sueded paneled wall, and a glass-and-steel balcony enclosure. The home is stylish, yet entirely comfortable. Two outdoor spaces top it off, each with its own water feature, and a cozy fireplace in the rear patio.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1989
Square Feet: 2,626
