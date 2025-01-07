Five Separate Pavilions Make Up This Showstopping Estate in Brisbane

18 Judd Street in Gumdale, Brisbane, Queensland, is currently listed at price upon request by Tyson Clarke at Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled within a pristine 4.47-acre paradise, this award-winning dual-living entertainer overlooks a garden oasis that includes a natural freshwater swimming pond and more than 2,000 established plants and trees. The pavilion-style main residence sprawls across a single level.

Encompassing five luxury "pavilions" connected with a glass gallery, it delivers the freedom to be together or apart. Four en suite bedrooms are spread across three separate pavilions, complemented by multiple entertaining and relaxation areas. Whether it’s a cozy fireside dinner, grand-scale celebration on the vast al fresco deck, movie night in the state-of-the-art cinema, or a relaxed brunch beneath the garden gazebo, it effortlessly caters to casual family living or hosting exquisite events.