For $1.2M, Settle into Relaxed Pacific Northwest Living With This Vashon Island Home
23017 Carey Road in Vashon, Washington, is currently listed at $1,295,000 by Mike Verharen and Nicole Donnelly Martin at Vashon Island Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nestled in the westside woods of Vashon Island, this charming home fusing cedar, steel, and concrete offers a series of comfortable and intimate spaces.
In the kitchen, find an adjustable center island, white oak built-ins, a Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and marble countertops. Soaring cedar ceilings accentuate the natural light in the living room while polished concrete floors and a rotating Rais fireplace ground the room.
With park-like grounds spanning nearly five acres, the west-facing home is ideal for those that love being outside. Sweeping lawns, extensive gardens, a deck, and a patio offer a myriad of spaces to enjoy the great outdoors.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1958
Square Feet: 2,140
