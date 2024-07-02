Pops of Color and Pattern Permeate This Denver Home, Asking $1.6M
1348 Madison Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $1,625,000 by Deviree Vallejo and Liz Richards at LIV Sotheby's International Realty.
Purchased in 2012 and lovingly transformed by a hospitality designer as their personal home, this 1912 Denver Square residence echoes the spirit of a boutique hotel in Paris with clean lines, refined details, and plenty of character.
Upon entry, you’re met with marble tile flooring underfoot. The open-concept kitchen beckons with an expansive layout and luxurious marble countertops, while the adjacent living room offers a cozy retreat leading to a sunken French garden.
From the sculptural lighting that plays with angular forms to the custom wallpaper adorning the powder room, each element has been carefully curated to honor the home’s Victorian roots while infusing it with new life.
The solarium, a peaceful sanctuary bathed in natural light, serves as an extension of the primary bedroom and comes complete with a walk-out terrace for a true urban retreat amidst the bustling cityscape.
For the avid entertainer, the wine closet and butler’s pantry, equipped with a full bar, are ready to host memorable gatherings with friends and family. Original features like the fireplace in the parlor and craftsman woodwork pay homage to the home’s heritage, and are thoughtfully paired with modern creature comforts.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 1 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2008
Square Feet: 2,771
Plot Size: 0.11 acre
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.