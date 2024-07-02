SubscribeSign In
Pops of Color and Pattern Permeate This Denver Home, Asking $1.6M

There‘s no shortage of character in this home that is meant to echo a Parisian boutique hotel.
1348 Madison Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $1,625,000 by Deviree Vallejo and Liz Richards at LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

Purchased in 2012 and lovingly transformed by a hospitality designer as their personal home, this 1912 Denver Square residence echoes the spirit of a boutique hotel in Paris with clean lines, refined details, and plenty of character. 

Upon entry, you’re met with marble tile flooring underfoot. The open-concept kitchen beckons with an expansive layout and luxurious marble countertops, while the adjacent living room offers a cozy retreat leading to a sunken French garden.

From the sculptural lighting that plays with angular forms to the custom wallpaper adorning the powder room, each element has been carefully curated to honor the home’s Victorian roots while infusing it with new life. 

The solarium, a peaceful sanctuary bathed in natural light, serves as an extension of the primary bedroom and comes complete with a walk-out terrace for a true urban retreat amidst the bustling cityscape. 

For the avid entertainer, the wine closet and butler’s pantry, equipped with a full bar, are ready to host memorable gatherings with friends and family. Original features like the fireplace in the parlor and craftsman woodwork pay homage to the home’s heritage, and are thoughtfully paired with modern creature comforts.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2008 

Square Feet: 2,771

Plot Size: 0.11 acre

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

