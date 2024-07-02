Pops of Color and Pattern Permeate This Denver Home, Asking $1.6M

1348 Madison Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $1,625,000 by Deviree Vallejo and Liz Richards at LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

Purchased in 2012 and lovingly transformed by a hospitality designer as their personal home, this 1912 Denver Square residence echoes the spirit of a boutique hotel in Paris with clean lines, refined details, and plenty of character.

Upon entry, you’re met with marble tile flooring underfoot. The open-concept kitchen beckons with an expansive layout and luxurious marble countertops, while the adjacent living room offers a cozy retreat leading to a sunken French garden.