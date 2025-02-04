SubscribeSign In
This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled SeclusionView 7 Photos

This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion

Not to mention an abundance of mature fruit trees.
Text by
Presented by
View 7 Photos

3036 Kalua Koi Road in Maunaloa, Hawaii, is currently listed at $5,330,000 by Heidi E. Dollinger at Island Sotheby's International Realty.

Own one of only a few built estates on nearly six acres of land on Papohaku Beach, one of Hawaii’s largest white sand beaches. The main home was built in 2012 and features two oceanfront suites, a plunge pool, an expansive, covered lanai, Ipe hardwood decks, Fleetwood windows and doors, and custom architectural woodwork throughout. 

Additional buildings include a guest cottage with two bedrooms, two baths, and storage lofts; a pool cabana for entertaining; and a separate three-car garage with an attached recreation room. The property is powered by photovoltaic solar and offers 4,754 square feet of interior living space plus nearly 5,000 square feet of lanais, and a 15 by 40-foot heated saltwater swimming pool. A mature orchard is planted with many fruit-bearing trees including lemon, tangerine, lime, grapefruit, starfruit, mango, avocado, orange, banana, and coconut. 

Unplug and slow down as you meander through the labyrinth for meditation and reflection. Watch whales in the winter and brilliant summer sunsets over the ocean. This could be an ideal family compound, personal retreat, equestrian property, or create your own blue zone.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2012

Square Feet: 4,754

Plot Size: 5.95 acres

This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 1 of 6 -
This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 2 of 6 -


This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 3 of 6 -


This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 4 of 6 -


This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 5 of 6 -
This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion - Photo 6 of 6 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.