This $5.3M Hawaiian Estate Includes Two Beachfront Suites, a Pool, and Unparalleled Seclusion

3036 Kalua Koi Road in Maunaloa, Hawaii, is currently listed at $5,330,000 by Heidi E. Dollinger at Island Sotheby's International Realty.

Own one of only a few built estates on nearly six acres of land on Papohaku Beach, one of Hawaii’s largest white sand beaches. The main home was built in 2012 and features two oceanfront suites, a plunge pool, an expansive, covered lanai, Ipe hardwood decks, Fleetwood windows and doors, and custom architectural woodwork throughout.

Additional buildings include a guest cottage with two bedrooms, two baths, and storage lofts; a pool cabana for entertaining; and a separate three-car garage with an attached recreation room. The property is powered by photovoltaic solar and offers 4,754 square feet of interior living space plus nearly 5,000 square feet of lanais, and a 15 by 40-foot heated saltwater swimming pool. A mature orchard is planted with many fruit-bearing trees including lemon, tangerine, lime, grapefruit, starfruit, mango, avocado, orange, banana, and coconut.