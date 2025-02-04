A Well-Appointed Condo Perched High Above Fort Lauderdale Asks $3M
920 Intracoastal Dr, Unit# 903 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is currently listed at $3,095,000 by Jim Cunningham at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
This unique unit is custom-finished, professionally designed, and decorated with thoughtful touches throughout. Take the private elevator to the residence and enjoy a myriad of intracoastal, ocean, and downtown views.
The custom chef’s kitchen is finished in walnut and offers two conventional ovens, a steam oven, microwave, exhaust fan, induction cooktop, two wine coolers, and two dishwashers. A separate pantry also holds a second refrigerator.
Off the kitchen is a separate family room. Dedicated spaces include a formal dining and living room with a fireplace. The primary suite is a spacious, spa-like bathroom with a tub and two walk-in closets. All three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms for privacy.
Other amenities include two large balconies, smart home automation, a storage closet in the unit, and two parking spaces with electric charging. The property also offers its own set of communal perks like a 24-hour door attendant and heated pool.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2018
Square Feet: 3,258
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.