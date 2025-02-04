A Well-Appointed Condo Perched High Above Fort Lauderdale Asks $3M

920 Intracoastal Dr, Unit# 903 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is currently listed at $3,095,000 by Jim Cunningham at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

This unique unit is custom-finished, professionally designed, and decorated with thoughtful touches throughout. Take the private elevator to the residence and enjoy a myriad of intracoastal, ocean, and downtown views.

The custom chef’s kitchen is finished in walnut and offers two conventional ovens, a steam oven, microwave, exhaust fan, induction cooktop, two wine coolers, and two dishwashers. A separate pantry also holds a second refrigerator.