A Dramatic Family Compound With Light-Screening Geometric Terraces in Venice Seeks $9.9M

825 Palms Boulevard in Venice, California, is currently listed at $9,980,000 by Simon Beardmore at Sotheby’s International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.

This award-winning architectural compound uses complementary materials to create a calm, modern composition. A triumph of creative design by renowned architect Kevin Daly, the property was visualized as a multigenerational estate for a contemporary lifestyle. Featuring three separate residences and offering thoughtfully conceived privacy from each one, there are endless possibilities for a seamless work-life balance amid the teeming natural surroundings and just a short walk to the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The main house (Palms II, completed in 2021) spotlights warm wood and screen elements set atop a concrete podium with a broad expanse of glass that provides open sight lines across the property. Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms span 3,400 square feet of living space with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, polished concrete floors with radiant heating, a primary bedroom with a private deck, and a primary bath with a steam shower.