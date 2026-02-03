A Dramatic Family Compound With Light-Screening Geometric Terraces in Venice Seeks $9.9M
825 Palms Boulevard in Venice, California, is currently listed at $9,980,000 by Simon Beardmore at Sotheby’s International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.
This award-winning architectural compound uses complementary materials to create a calm, modern composition. A triumph of creative design by renowned architect Kevin Daly, the property was visualized as a multigenerational estate for a contemporary lifestyle. Featuring three separate residences and offering thoughtfully conceived privacy from each one, there are endless possibilities for a seamless work-life balance amid the teeming natural surroundings and just a short walk to the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney Boulevard.
The main house (Palms II, completed in 2021) spotlights warm wood and screen elements set atop a concrete podium with a broad expanse of glass that provides open sight lines across the property. Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms span 3,400 square feet of living space with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, polished concrete floors with radiant heating, a primary bedroom with a private deck, and a primary bath with a steam shower.
The second house (Palms I, completed in 2010) places emphasis on framing discrete vistas of trees and sky with apertures arranged from folding perforated metal screens wrapped around the base structure. Here, 2,000 square feet of living space holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Details include soaring ceilings, an open dining room, radiant floor heating, a kitchen with outdoor dining patio, and a living plant wall designed by Big Red Sun.
The guesthouse finishes the third chapter of the trilogy. Artfully executed as a 400-square foot studio, the space provides additional living and sleeping quarters with a bathroom, dual-sided fireplace, in-floor heating, and private deck and entrance.
The outdoor courtyard is a gathering venue between the spaces, with three outdoor fireplaces, a sport court with NBA regulation hoop, an outdoor shower, garden and the pool with retractable cover. Topping it all off is parking for eight cars (four for each home and electric chargers in both) and state-of-the-art security systems with cameras.
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 6 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2021
Square Feet: 5,800
Plot Size: 0.24 acres
