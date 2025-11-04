A Light-Filled San Francisco Townhome With Unmatched Bay Views Asks $6.9M

1864 Greenwich Street in San Francisco, California is currently listed at $6,995,000 by Joseph Lucier and Stacey Caen at Sotheby’s International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.

There are few opportunities in San Francisco’s prime north side market that capture exciting modernist architecture, European neighborhood walkability, and proximity to the bay, Presidio, and Northern California’s famed Highway 1.

Completed in 2015 in the heart of Cow Hollow, this home spans four levels, with five bedrooms and multiple terraces designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The main level’s open plan unfolds into generous entertaining spaces, balanced by more intimate private areas above and a garden-level retreat below.