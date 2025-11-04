A Light-Filled San Francisco Townhome With Unmatched Bay Views Asks $6.9M
1864 Greenwich Street in San Francisco, California is currently listed at $6,995,000 by Joseph Lucier and Stacey Caen at Sotheby’s International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.
There are few opportunities in San Francisco’s prime north side market that capture exciting modernist architecture, European neighborhood walkability, and proximity to the bay, Presidio, and Northern California’s famed Highway 1.
Completed in 2015 in the heart of Cow Hollow, this home spans four levels, with five bedrooms and multiple terraces designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The main level’s open plan unfolds into generous entertaining spaces, balanced by more intimate private areas above and a garden-level retreat below.
Expansive views stretch toward Pacific Heights, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Marin Headlands—framing a quintessential San Francisco backdrop.n Inside, warm modern interiors are defined by layered textures and natural light. Highlights include a central courtyard adjacent to the gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, and a temperature-controlled 300-bottle wine room. A private garden and three-car garage with internal access complete the home.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2015
Square Feet: 5,260
Plot Size: 0.0789 acres
