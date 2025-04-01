SubscribeSign In
With a 30-Foot Front Door, This $3.8M San Diego Home Makes a Grand First Impression

Enjoy the year-round sunshine with multiple outdoor spaces and beautifully landscaped grounds.
1855 Sefton Place in San Diego, California, is currently listed at $3,875,000 by Megan Luce at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

This home is all about making a statement—starting with a 30-foot hand-carved ironwood front door from Costa Rica that’s flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plan is designed for modern living with a gourmet kitchen as its centerpiece. Equipped with top-of-the-line GE Monogram appliances and a Viking wine fridge, the kitchen is set up for both everyday cooking and entertaining. The layout includes a spacious walk-in pantry and ample closet space, ensuring functionality without sacrificing style. 

The elegant formal living room invites relaxation, while the primary retreat offers sanctuary to unwind. Step outside to discover the beautifully paved backyard, offering ample space for entertaining. With a designated barbecue area, it’s perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying casual meals under the sun. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full

Year Built: 1975

Square Feet: 4,219 

Plot Size: 0.22 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

