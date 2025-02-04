In Cabo San Lucas, an Airy Condo With Framed Ocean Views Seeks $6.9M

Condo 6103, One Homes Beachfront, Paseo de la Marina #4732 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, is currently listed at $6,900,000 by Marco Ehrenberg at Los Cabos Sotheby’s International Realty.

Spanning three spacious bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, this waterfront property is a retreat in itself. Located on the ground floor, the condo features a private pool, seamless access to the lobby, and exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, outdoor grills, pools, and a pristine beach with the best water activities.

Designed for lovers of design, this property is part of an exclusive enclave within One Homes and comes with art and designer furniture. Perched on one of the most stunning beaches in the area, the home is just steps from the vibrant marina, restaurants, and spas.