For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market

87 Virginia St Unit #11 in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $3,250,000 by Moira Holley at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, this iconic building was designed by Jim Olson of Olson Kundig Architects with the vision of "architecture as art."

This highly collectible home—considered "one of one" by architectural aficionados—features concrete and steel, floor-to-ceiling glass, and a wrap-around view terrace for a private perch above the city.