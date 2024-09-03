SubscribeSign In
For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place MarketView 7 Photos

For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market

This Seattle home is as stunning as the sights it surrounds.
Text by
Presented by
View 7 Photos

87 Virginia St Unit #11 in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $3,250,000 by Moira Holley at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, this iconic building was designed by Jim Olson of Olson Kundig Architects with the vision of "architecture as art."

This highly collectible home—considered "one of one" by architectural aficionados—features concrete and steel, floor-to-ceiling glass, and a wrap-around view terrace for a private perch above the city. 

Interior designer and former owner John Fikkan designed the open-concept floor plan, which offers two private suites (one non-conforming), two three-quarter baths, concrete and stone floors, waffle concrete ceilings, a gas stove, fireplace, and protected water views. Other amenities include motorized shades, air conditioning, garage parking, and storage.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 2 

Baths: 2 full

Year Built: 1978

Square Feet: 1,215 

For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 1 of 6 -
For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 2 of 6 -


For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 3 of 6 -


For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 4 of 6 -


For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 5 of 6 -


For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market - Photo 6 of 6 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.