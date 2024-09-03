For $3.2M, You Can Live in an Olson Kundig Apartment in Pike Place Market
87 Virginia St Unit #11 in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $3,250,000 by Moira Holley at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, this iconic building was designed by Jim Olson of Olson Kundig Architects with the vision of "architecture as art."
This highly collectible home—considered "one of one" by architectural aficionados—features concrete and steel, floor-to-ceiling glass, and a wrap-around view terrace for a private perch above the city.
Interior designer and former owner John Fikkan designed the open-concept floor plan, which offers two private suites (one non-conforming), two three-quarter baths, concrete and stone floors, waffle concrete ceilings, a gas stove, fireplace, and protected water views. Other amenities include motorized shades, air conditioning, garage parking, and storage.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 full
Year Built: 1978
Square Feet: 1,215
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.