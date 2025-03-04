There’s a Porch and Bed for Everyone in This Oceanfront North Myrtle Beach Home, Asking $4.4M
1303 S Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is currently listed at $4,475,000 by Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.
This three-story, raised beach home comfortably sleeps 26(!) in eight bedrooms, each with a private en suite, making it ideal for large gatherings or high-demand rentals. An elevator serves all floors for easy access to every level. The ground level is an outdoor oasis featuring a large saltwater pool and connected waterfall spa with seating for 14. A private dune walk leads directly to the sandy beach.
The first floor features an open-concept design with a large kitchen, dining, and living area, perfect for entertaining. This floor also includes a bedroom with a private en suite. The laundry room includes two washer and dryer sets for guest use and efficient turnovers.
The second floor is home to additional bedrooms. The third floor holds more bedrooms, along with a second living and game room. Here, a second kitchen holds a wet bar and refrigerator.
Every floor includes large porches—front-row seats to breathtaking sunrises and the soothing sounds of the waves. Inside, durable luxury vinyl floors and ceramic-tiled bathrooms make maintenance a breeze, ensuring long-term ease for owners and guests alike.
The residence comes fully furnished and turnkey ready. Under the home, enjoy a shaded seating area, a private outdoor shower, and ample storage. Off-street parking accommodates eight vehicles.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 8
Baths: 8 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 5,235
Plot Size: 0.3 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.