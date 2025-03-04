There’s a Porch and Bed for Everyone in This Oceanfront North Myrtle Beach Home, Asking $4.4M

1303 S Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is currently listed at $4,475,000 by Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.

This three-story, raised beach home comfortably sleeps 26(!) in eight bedrooms, each with a private en suite, making it ideal for large gatherings or high-demand rentals. An elevator serves all floors for easy access to every level. The ground level is an outdoor oasis featuring a large saltwater pool and connected waterfall spa with seating for 14. A private dune walk leads directly to the sandy beach.

The first floor features an open-concept design with a large kitchen, dining, and living area, perfect for entertaining. This floor also includes a bedroom with a private en suite. The laundry room includes two washer and dryer sets for guest use and efficient turnovers.