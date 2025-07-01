SubscribeSign In
The All-Glass Home of the Artist Behind Obama’s “Hope” Poster Asks $4.6M

Shepard Fairey’s L.A. home features a lap pool, wine room, and an 18-foot glass doorway.
This home is currently listed by Patricia Ruben at Sotheby’s International Realty—Los Feliz Brokerage. 

Location: 3813 Ronda Vista Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $4,650,000

Year Built: 2007

Architect: Christopher Payne

Footprint: 4,071 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 Acres

From the Agent: The Fairey Residence is a striking fusion of contemporary modernism and artful living, where every line, curve, and corner defy convention. It is the home of Shepard Fairey: a contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, and founder of OBEY Clothing and creative agency Studio Number One. In 2008, his portrait of then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama became an internationally recognized emblem of hope. With breathtaking views, the property features five bedrooms, four baths, a swimmer’s pool, guesthouse, and wine room. A dramatic 18-foot glass entry opens to a stunning foyer, where one-of-a-kind terrazzo-patterned flooring meets handcrafted octagonal wood-paneled faceted ceilings, and towering wall-to-wall windows dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Thoughtfully curated landscaping enhances the experience at every turn. In a category of its own, this is a major creative residence—where design, conversation, and artistic vision come vividly to life.

Cherry wood was used for the paneling.

The guest house includes a small kitchenette.

A detached guest house sits next to the pool.

The home sits on a street-to-street double lot.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

