The All-Glass Home of the Artist Behind Obama’s “Hope” Poster Asks $4.6M
This home is currently listed by Patricia Ruben at Sotheby’s International Realty—Los Feliz Brokerage.
Location: 3813 Ronda Vista Place, Los Angeles, California
Price: $4,650,000
Year Built: 2007
Architect: Christopher Payne
Footprint: 4,071 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.2 Acres
From the Agent: The Fairey Residence is a striking fusion of contemporary modernism and artful living, where every line, curve, and corner defy convention. It is the home of Shepard Fairey: a contemporary street artist, graphic designer, activist, and founder of OBEY Clothing and creative agency Studio Number One. In 2008, his portrait of then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama became an internationally recognized emblem of hope. With breathtaking views, the property features five bedrooms, four baths, a swimmer’s pool, guesthouse, and wine room. A dramatic 18-foot glass entry opens to a stunning foyer, where one-of-a-kind terrazzo-patterned flooring meets handcrafted octagonal wood-paneled faceted ceilings, and towering wall-to-wall windows dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Thoughtfully curated landscaping enhances the experience at every turn. In a category of its own, this is a major creative residence—where design, conversation, and artistic vision come vividly to life.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.