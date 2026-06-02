This $7.7M Classic Chicago Home Made of Limestone and Brick Hides a Striking Sunroom
1838 N Burling Street in Chicago, Illinois, is currently listed at $7,750,000 by Ryan Preuett at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.
Vaulted ceilings and rich hardwood floors introduce the expansive main level, where a stone fireplace anchors the living room. A formal dining room is marked by crisp modern millwork and glass French doors that open out onto the deck. The culinary heart of the home is a chef’s kitchen, seamlessly integrated with a bespoke, built-in breakfast table. Transitioning into the everyday quarters, a sophisticated family room boasts a second hearth and detailed coffered ceilings. From here, sliding doors reveal a light-filled, four-season sunroom—a flawless transition to the property’s outdoor oasis. This outdoor footprint includes a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, temperature controlled four-season glass atrium with accordion windows, sport court, and a gated parking pad for guests.
Upstairs, the second level serves as a private family retreat, hosting two secondary bedrooms, a dedicated laundry room, and a primary suite. This sanctuary is anchored by a third fireplace and flanked by dual custom walk-in closets, culminating in a spa-like en suite bath outfitted with a double vanity, a deep soaking tub, and a steam shower.
Find a dedicated entertainment destination on the top floor, where a sprawling game room features a full wet bar, a versatile guest suite or home office, and two private sky decks. Finally, the home’s lower level grounds the property with functionality, offering an expansive recreation room, a private guest bedroom with a full bath, a secondary laundry station, and access to the attached garage.
Additional callouts include heated sidewalks, front steps, and parking pad, amazing natural light throughout, arched transitions and doorways, designer light fixtures, an abundance of storage, composite decking, irrigation, and professional landscaping. There is also private neighborhood security with multiple cars working each night.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2005
Square Feet: 6,031
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