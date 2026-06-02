This $7.7M Classic Chicago Home Made of Limestone and Brick Hides a Striking Sunroom

1838 N Burling Street in Chicago, Illinois, is currently listed at $7,750,000 by Ryan Preuett at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Vaulted ceilings and rich hardwood floors introduce the expansive main level, where a stone fireplace anchors the living room. A formal dining room is marked by crisp modern millwork and glass French doors that open out onto the deck. The culinary heart of the home is a chef’s kitchen, seamlessly integrated with a bespoke, built-in breakfast table. Transitioning into the everyday quarters, a sophisticated family room boasts a second hearth and detailed coffered ceilings. From here, sliding doors reveal a light-filled, four-season sunroom—a flawless transition to the property’s outdoor oasis. This outdoor footprint includes a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, temperature controlled four-season glass atrium with accordion windows, sport court, and a gated parking pad for guests.

Upstairs, the second level serves as a private family retreat, hosting two secondary bedrooms, a dedicated laundry room, and a primary suite. This sanctuary is anchored by a third fireplace and flanked by dual custom walk-in closets, culminating in a spa-like en suite bath outfitted with a double vanity, a deep soaking tub, and a steam shower.