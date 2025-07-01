A New England Shingle-Style Home in Atlanta Seeks $5.3M

5360 Lake Forrest Drive in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $5,395,000 by Laura Dew at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked within an exclusive enclave of just four executive residences, this extraordinary New England coastal-style home offers a rare architectural departure in Atlanta’s luxury market. This gated property is set on over three serene, wooded acres and surrounded by a lush canopy of trees—offering both privacy and a sense of peaceful retreat just minutes from Chastain Park and City Springs.

Designed for effortless living and refined entertaining, the home offers a spacious yet intimate open-concept layout. A culinary haven, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with a premium six-burner gas Wolf range, double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigeration, dual dishwashers, an ice maker, dry bar, two farm sinks, two walk-in pantries, and generous marble countertops. A spacious island anchors both the kitchen and the fireside great room, creating a seamless flow between cooking, dining, and gathering.