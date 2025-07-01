A New England Shingle-Style Home in Atlanta Seeks $5.3M
5360 Lake Forrest Drive in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $5,395,000 by Laura Dew at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.
Tucked within an exclusive enclave of just four executive residences, this extraordinary New England coastal-style home offers a rare architectural departure in Atlanta’s luxury market. This gated property is set on over three serene, wooded acres and surrounded by a lush canopy of trees—offering both privacy and a sense of peaceful retreat just minutes from Chastain Park and City Springs.
Designed for effortless living and refined entertaining, the home offers a spacious yet intimate open-concept layout. A culinary haven, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with a premium six-burner gas Wolf range, double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigeration, dual dishwashers, an ice maker, dry bar, two farm sinks, two walk-in pantries, and generous marble countertops. A spacious island anchors both the kitchen and the fireside great room, creating a seamless flow between cooking, dining, and gathering.
The primary suite is located on the main level with a large custom closet with island, plus a home office or sitting room with pocket doors for privacy. The primary bath is a soothing escape with a steam shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities.
A wall of windows spans the back of the home, bathing the interiors in natural light and framing views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. The dining area, sunroom, and covered patio—with an outdoor kitchen—invite seamless indoor-outdoor living, overlooking a resort-style salt-water pool, courtyard, and pavilion with wood-burning fireplace ideal for gatherings or quiet afternoons.
The finished terrace level is ideal for entertaining, complete with a full bar, glass-enclosed wine room, recreation space, home gym, and two private en suite bedrooms—perfect for an au pair or in-law suite.
Upstairs, three additional en suite bedrooms surround a central loft, offering privacy and flexibility for family or guests. Thoughtful craftsmanship and premium finishes abound: hand-hewn wood beams, pine ceilings, six-inch hickory hardwood floors, shiplap accents, shake roofing, gas lanterns, and top-tier appliances.
A three-car garage includes space above, ideal for conversion to a carriage house or guest suite. The large laundry area with dog wash and two sets of washer/dryers right off the side entry is the ultimate multi-use space. Topping it off is plenty of storage on all levels.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2023
Square Feet: 9,751
Plot Size: 3.26 acres
