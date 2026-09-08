Extend the Summer With Style From This $4.9M East Hampton Home
22 Settlement Court in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed at $4,950,000 by Lori Barbaria at Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage.
Featured in the newly released book Inside the Hamptons, this designer’s personal residence occupies an ultra-private hilltop acre surrounded by a nature reserve, moments from the bay beaches and sunsets over Northwest Harbor.
The 3,357-square-foot main level features white oak floors, high ceilings, and walls of glass framing manicured gardens, a shaded dining deck, and a heated gunite saltwater pool. An open chef’s kitchen—equipped with professional appliances and leathered quartz countertops—anchors the light-filled living area and library, alongside a primary suite and main-floor guest bedroom.
An additional 2,557-square-foot lower level with 10-foot ceilings offers expansion potential, housing a walk-out guest suite with a private spa bath and garden access. Sustainability and performance infrastructure include rooftop solar panels, a full backup generator, a three-zone HVAC, and a garage.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2023
Square feet: 2,557
Plot Size: 1.09 acres
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