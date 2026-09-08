Extend the Summer With Style From This $4.9M East Hampton Home

22 Settlement Court in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed at $4,950,000 by Lori Barbaria at Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage.

Featured in the newly released book Inside the Hamptons, this designer’s personal residence occupies an ultra-private hilltop acre surrounded by a nature reserve, moments from the bay beaches and sunsets over Northwest Harbor.

The 3,357-square-foot main level features white oak floors, high ceilings, and walls of glass framing manicured gardens, a shaded dining deck, and a heated gunite saltwater pool. An open chef’s kitchen—equipped with professional appliances and leathered quartz countertops—anchors the light-filled living area and library, alongside a primary suite and main-floor guest bedroom.