If You’ve Ever Dreamed of Living in a Converted Church, Now’s Your Chance

40 Westmoreland Ave TH7 in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $1,393,382 by Susan Toyne and Samantha Thomson at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

As one of Toronto’s most spectacular landmark church conversions, this four-story townhome is carved from a 1914 Neo-gothic church. Meticulously restored, the residence preserves historical details while incorporating modern updates—even the old bell tower was retained.

Tucked away in a discreet courtyard, Townhome 7 offers soaring cathedral ceilings, original intricate wooden details, original exposed brick masonry, wooden trusses, stone columns, gothic brick arches, an illuminated catwalk, workout area, and custom built-in storage spaces. Private spaces include the spacious fourth-floor primary and five-piece en suite bathroom on the fifth floor. On the lower level, find a mud room and storage area with direct access to the private, underground parking space that comes complete with electric charging.