If You’ve Ever Dreamed of Living in a Converted Church, Now’s Your Chance
40 Westmoreland Ave TH7 in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $1,393,382 by Susan Toyne and Samantha Thomson at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
As one of Toronto’s most spectacular landmark church conversions, this four-story townhome is carved from a 1914 Neo-gothic church. Meticulously restored, the residence preserves historical details while incorporating modern updates—even the old bell tower was retained.
Tucked away in a discreet courtyard, Townhome 7 offers soaring cathedral ceilings, original intricate wooden details, original exposed brick masonry, wooden trusses, stone columns, gothic brick arches, an illuminated catwalk, workout area, and custom built-in storage spaces. Private spaces include the spacious fourth-floor primary and five-piece en suite bathroom on the fifth floor. On the lower level, find a mud room and storage area with direct access to the private, underground parking space that comes complete with electric charging.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.