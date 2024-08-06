This $7.9M Retreat Blends the Montana Landscape With Contemporary Living on 192 Acres

405 Swayback Road in McAllister, Montana, is currently listed at $7,995,000 by Charlotte Durham at Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perched majestically amidst stunning granite rocks and perfectly situated backing thousands of acres of State and Bureau of Land Management land, this mountain retreat was designed to capture the rugged landscape Montana dreams are made of. Seamlessly integrated into the natural environment and inspired by Montana’s rich mining heritage, this contemporary marvel blends reclaimed wood accents, natural cut stone, and rolled tin ceilings.

Inside is a chef’s kitchen boasting Viking, Sub-Zero, and Asko appliances, a full coffee station, expansive prep areas, and a walk-in pantry. The open living and dining area has been expertly engineered to capture the surrounding vistas spanning from Lone Mountain to Ward Peak, extending to the Centennial Mountain Range, and overlooking sweeping acreage of rural charm.