This $7.9M Retreat Blends the Montana Landscape With Contemporary Living on 192 Acres
405 Swayback Road in McAllister, Montana, is currently listed at $7,995,000 by Charlotte Durham at Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.
Perched majestically amidst stunning granite rocks and perfectly situated backing thousands of acres of State and Bureau of Land Management land, this mountain retreat was designed to capture the rugged landscape Montana dreams are made of. Seamlessly integrated into the natural environment and inspired by Montana’s rich mining heritage, this contemporary marvel blends reclaimed wood accents, natural cut stone, and rolled tin ceilings.
Inside is a chef’s kitchen boasting Viking, Sub-Zero, and Asko appliances, a full coffee station, expansive prep areas, and a walk-in pantry. The open living and dining area has been expertly engineered to capture the surrounding vistas spanning from Lone Mountain to Ward Peak, extending to the Centennial Mountain Range, and overlooking sweeping acreage of rural charm.
The main level also features the commanding primary suite, encased in floor-to-ceiling windows and featuring an opulent primary bath and walk-in closet. Take the Otis elevator to the lower level, which features two additional en suite bedrooms each with their own private patio, a fully-equipped theater room, walk-in safe, office/gym room with private patio and half bath, as well as underground access to the expansive five-bay garage, complete with both heating and cooling, central vacuum, epoxy floors, and a Hotsy Power Wash system.
Above the garage, a fully-equipped guest apartment boasts two en suite bedrooms, a bonus or office space, full gourmet kitchen, and spacious living area with fireplace. This meticulously crafted oasis is thoughtfully outfitted with full-home Crestron automation, radiant in-floor heating, central air conditioning, a Sonos surround sound, security system, and more. Embrace equestrian pursuits with the Ameristall three-stall barn, plus tack and storage room and five acres of fenced pasture. All that and more set within the sprawling 192-acre estate boasting diverse terrain, private canyon, miles of hiking, biking, or horseback trails, and abundant wildlife.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2008
Square Feet: 8,259
Plot Size: 192.42 acres
