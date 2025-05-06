A Lake Arrowhead Getaway Just Hours From Los Angeles Lists for $3.4M
27467 Bay Shore Drive in Lake Arrowhead, California is currently listed at $3,495,000 by Dani Rosenthal at Wheeler Steffen Sotheby's International Realty.
On the water at Lake Arrowhead, this mountain retreat fuses contemporary design with natural materials. The four-bed, five-bath residence was freshly remodeled and thoughtfully designed this year. Passing through the white oak and glass front doors, the main living space features soaring wood beam ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a wall of windows showcasing sparkling lake views.
The fireplace is flanked by a custom walnut built-in, providing storage for firewood and treasured objects. An expansive eat-in kitchen features integrated appliances and built-in storage. A massive T-shaped, Taj Mahal marble-topped island is grounded by richly grained walnut. Custom cabinetry envelops the kitchen, combining fluted glass cabinets with walnut open shelving. The kitchen’s showpiece, however, is the brand new La Cornue range, a French luxury used by Michelin-starred chefs, built to last a lifetime.
An open dining space extends from the kitchen, bathed in natural light from a large picture window and a sliding glass door that leads to a deck overlooking the lake. For more intimate gatherings, step up to the den overlooking the living room. Enjoy the custom wet-bar, or curl up by the wood-burning fireplace. This space opens onto a secluded backyard complete with a hot tub. Rounding out the main level is an inviting guest bedroom, and bath detailed with Zia tile and lights from In Common With.
The curved staircase, illuminated by a sculptural Ravenhill Studio chandelier, leads to two suites connected by a floating walkway. The first suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a custom walnut bed, and a natural stone fireplace. The adjoining dressing room and en suite bathroom foster a restorative atmosphere, enhanced by a marble-topped double vanity and oversized walk-in shower.
In the second suite, awaken to water views from the custom white oak built-in bed. Yet another stone fireplace lends warmth and natural beauty to the space. The final guest bedroom provides flexibility for overnight guests or working remotely.
The home’s lower level touts a spacious bonus room with custom mudroom cabinets, slate floors, and a washer and dryer. Off this bonus room is a spa-inspired bathroom and sauna for the perfect recovery space after lake days, accessible from the lower level and included dock. Additional brand new and notable features include a presidential roof, aluminum- and wood-clad windows, Trex decking, central air conditioning, a garage door, and EV charger.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full
Square Feet: 2,898
