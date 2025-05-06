A Lake Arrowhead Getaway Just Hours From Los Angeles Lists for $3.4M

27467 Bay Shore Drive in Lake Arrowhead, California is currently listed at $3,495,000 by Dani Rosenthal at Wheeler Steffen Sotheby's International Realty.

On the water at Lake Arrowhead, this mountain retreat fuses contemporary design with natural materials. The four-bed, five-bath residence was freshly remodeled and thoughtfully designed this year. Passing through the white oak and glass front doors, the main living space features soaring wood beam ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a wall of windows showcasing sparkling lake views.

The fireplace is flanked by a custom walnut built-in, providing storage for firewood and treasured objects. An expansive eat-in kitchen features integrated appliances and built-in storage. A massive T-shaped, Taj Mahal marble-topped island is grounded by richly grained walnut. Custom cabinetry envelops the kitchen, combining fluted glass cabinets with walnut open shelving. The kitchen’s showpiece, however, is the brand new La Cornue range, a French luxury used by Michelin-starred chefs, built to last a lifetime.