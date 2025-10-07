SubscribeSign In
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back CharmView 9 Photos

This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm

Create your own coastal retreat with 84 private acres.
Text by
Presented by
View 9 Photos

2050 Green Oaks Way in Pescadero, California, is currently listed at $5,995,000 by Jakki Harlan at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

With five acres of fully fenced living space, on a sprawling 84 private acres, this residence is a private retreat overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean. This contemporary masterpiece—designed by award-winning Field Architecture—is built to be an oasis.

Surrounded by private hiking and mountain biking trails and a lush landscape, the home invites the outdoors in through expansive glass walls. The main residence features six bedrooms, two offices, and four-and-a-half bathrooms spread across two levels. 

A guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom provides additional space for visitors, while a detached four-car garage with an adjoining flexible-use room completes the estate. Use this stunning property as a multi-generational family compound, a peaceful work-from-home setting, a weekend refuge, or a combination of all three.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 6 

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2005 

Square Feet: 6,700

Plot Size: 84.48 acres

This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 1 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 2 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 3 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 4 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 5 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 6 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 7 of 8 -
This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm - Photo 8 of 8 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.