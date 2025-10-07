This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm

2050 Green Oaks Way in Pescadero, California, is currently listed at $5,995,000 by Jakki Harlan at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

With five acres of fully fenced living space, on a sprawling 84 private acres, this residence is a private retreat overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean. This contemporary masterpiece—designed by award-winning Field Architecture—is built to be an oasis.

Surrounded by private hiking and mountain biking trails and a lush landscape, the home invites the outdoors in through expansive glass walls. The main residence features six bedrooms, two offices, and four-and-a-half bathrooms spread across two levels.