This $5.9M Pescadero Home Blends Ocean Views With Laid-Back Charm
2050 Green Oaks Way in Pescadero, California, is currently listed at $5,995,000 by Jakki Harlan at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
With five acres of fully fenced living space, on a sprawling 84 private acres, this residence is a private retreat overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean. This contemporary masterpiece—designed by award-winning Field Architecture—is built to be an oasis.
Surrounded by private hiking and mountain biking trails and a lush landscape, the home invites the outdoors in through expansive glass walls. The main residence features six bedrooms, two offices, and four-and-a-half bathrooms spread across two levels.
A guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom provides additional space for visitors, while a detached four-car garage with an adjoining flexible-use room completes the estate. Use this stunning property as a multi-generational family compound, a peaceful work-from-home setting, a weekend refuge, or a combination of all three.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2005
Square Feet: 6,700
Plot Size: 84.48 acres
