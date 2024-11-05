SubscribeSign In
Enjoy Lush Mountain Views From This Contemporary Chalet in the North Georgia Mountains for $4.2M

The steel nest-like home is filled with amenities, including two kitchens, a Himalayan salt crystal sauna, and theater room.
498 Rock Creek Court in Cherry Log, Georgia, is currently listed at $4,250,000 by Logan Fitts and Grant Fitts at Mountain Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the north Georgia Mountains, this new construction is immersed in lush mountain forestry. Built with steel, timeless masonry, and peppered with designer lighting and fixtures, the home has plenty of thoughtful elements like NanoWall flat windows and doors, a steel tower "nest" primary, and two gourmet and luxury-appointed chef’s kitchens. 

Beyond the sprawling outdoor space, find a Himalayan salt crystal sauna, theater room, four bedroom suites with walk-in closets, en suite laundries, and spa-like bathrooms. The steel and glass loft overlooks the grandiose Cherry Log Mountains, perfect for those who work from home. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2024 

Square Feet: 5,338

Plot Size: 1.89 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

