A Bold Wood-Sided Lodge in the Heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains Asks $2.9M
415 Green Ridge Trail in Blue Ridge, Georgia, is currently listed at $2,950,000 by Logan Fitts at Mountain Sotheby’s International Realty.
Experience contemporary, large-scale mountain living. With soaring walls of glass, a sprawling open-concept floor plan, lofty ceiling heights, and a chic blend of modern and rustic elements, all joined together with year-round mountain and lake views, this home is a resort destination in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Complete with five bedroom suites, this lodge is perfect for large getaways or a full-time home for the whole family. Conveniently located less than seven minutes to downtown Blue Ridge, a short distance to Lake Blue Ridge and the Toccoa River, and even closer to some of the best hiking and biking trails like Flat Branch Loop.
Adorned with sprawling stone fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen on the main floor with a massive eat-in island and large dining area, a full terrace den with a complete bar, and a billiards area with sliding glass doors that open up to a slate patio area with fire pit and heated jacuzzi pool. The residence is sold fully-furnished.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 4,144
Plot Size: 1.29 acres
