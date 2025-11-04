A Bold Wood-Sided Lodge in the Heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains Asks $2.9M

415 Green Ridge Trail in Blue Ridge, Georgia, is currently listed at $2,950,000 by Logan Fitts at Mountain Sotheby’s International Realty.

Experience contemporary, large-scale mountain living. With soaring walls of glass, a sprawling open-concept floor plan, lofty ceiling heights, and a chic blend of modern and rustic elements, all joined together with year-round mountain and lake views, this home is a resort destination in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Complete with five bedroom suites, this lodge is perfect for large getaways or a full-time home for the whole family. Conveniently located less than seven minutes to downtown Blue Ridge, a short distance to Lake Blue Ridge and the Toccoa River, and even closer to some of the best hiking and biking trails like Flat Branch Loop.