In Atlanta, a Stately Limestone and Brick Home Lists for $3.3M

1026 Reeder Circle in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,395,000 by Jared Sapp at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built by award-winning Horner Homes, Inc. and designed by architect John B. Plaster, this limestone and brick residence is nestled in the sought-after Morningside neighborhood. Its transitional yet elegant design showcases soaring ceilings, pointed arch doorways, steel doors and windows, and an abundance of natural light, creating a bright and airy ambiance throughout.

The main level features an open floor plan that effortlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas, all framed by windows with views of the surrounding landscape. A spacious covered patio overlooks a potential pool area (permit in hand), ideal for entertaining or relaxing outdoors.