In Atlanta, a Stately Limestone and Brick Home Lists for $3.3M
1026 Reeder Circle in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,395,000 by Jared Sapp at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
Built by award-winning Horner Homes, Inc. and designed by architect John B. Plaster, this limestone and brick residence is nestled in the sought-after Morningside neighborhood. Its transitional yet elegant design showcases soaring ceilings, pointed arch doorways, steel doors and windows, and an abundance of natural light, creating a bright and airy ambiance throughout.
The main level features an open floor plan that effortlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas, all framed by windows with views of the surrounding landscape. A spacious covered patio overlooks a potential pool area (permit in hand), ideal for entertaining or relaxing outdoors.
The kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and a large island with Calacatta Viola counters for cooking and entertaining. A large scullery/pantry and wet bar are also connected to the kitchen, providing ample storage and workspace. The terrace level of this home offers an in-law suite with a private entrance for guests or family members. A large bonus room also provides endless possibilities, such as a home theater, game room, or home gym.
This home is in a prime location, near Morningside Elementary, the Atlanta BeltLine, Morningside Nature Preserve, Midtown, and Piedmont Park. With easy access to some of the best schools, parks, restaurants, and entertainment Atlanta offers, this is an excellent opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 6 full
Year Built: 2025
Square Feet: 5,326
Plot Size: 0.183 acres
