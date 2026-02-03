A Palm Tree-Paradise in Naples Seeks $9.4M

405 Putter Point Drive in Naples, Florida, is currently listed at $9,495,000 by Kim Price at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Positioned on one of the most prestigious streets in the Moorings, this newly constructed estate by Diamond Custom Homes fuses coastal sophistication with modern craftsmanship. Curated by Edge Interiors, the residence was designed to embrace seamless indoor/outdoor living.

A dramatic double-height foyer and architectural floating staircase welcome you into light-filled interiors, where refined ceiling details and natural textures create a sense of warmth and elegance. The heart of the home is a designer kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, quartzite countertops, a full suite of Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, spacious walk-in pantry, and dedicated wet bar with ice maker. A glass-enclosed wine vault serves as a showpiece.