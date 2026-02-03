A Palm Tree-Paradise in Naples Seeks $9.4M
405 Putter Point Drive in Naples, Florida, is currently listed at $9,495,000 by Kim Price at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Positioned on one of the most prestigious streets in the Moorings, this newly constructed estate by Diamond Custom Homes fuses coastal sophistication with modern craftsmanship. Curated by Edge Interiors, the residence was designed to embrace seamless indoor/outdoor living.
A dramatic double-height foyer and architectural floating staircase welcome you into light-filled interiors, where refined ceiling details and natural textures create a sense of warmth and elegance. The heart of the home is a designer kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, quartzite countertops, a full suite of Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, spacious walk-in pantry, and dedicated wet bar with ice maker. A glass-enclosed wine vault serves as a showpiece.
The primary suite occupies a private wing, where morning light filters through expansive windows and bespoke details abound. A custom morning bar, dual walk-in dressing rooms, and a spa-inspired bath finished in natural stone—with custom vanities and dual water closets—create a serene retreat.
Four additional guest suites upstairs each offer en suite baths and access to a private second-floor lanai, ideal for quiet reflection or relaxed gatherings. Designed for effortless outdoor living, pocketing sliding doors dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior.
The covered lanai includes a gas fireplace, full summer kitchen with bar seating, and dedicated pool bath. Beyond, a custom pool and integrated spa are met with a gas fire pit and expansive sun deck, offering the perfect backdrop for entertaining beneath the Naples sky.
Additional features include a private elevator, three-car garage, whole-home generator, and thoughtful landscaping. Residents of the Moorings enjoy exclusive access to the private Moorings Beach Park and proximity to the waterfront shops and restaurants of Venetian Village, as well as the cultural charm of Olde Naples.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2026
Square Feet: 5,045
Plot Size: 0.33 acres
