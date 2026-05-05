This New Zealand Residence Was Designed to Immerse Its Residents in Birdsong
48 Matangi Road in Hamilton, Waikato is currently listed by Kristen Gould at New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.
Situated at the city’s edge yet entirely immersed in a lush gully landscape, this Noel Jessop-designed residence is an exercise in site-specific modernism. The home was designed as a dialogue between the structured lines of the home and the organic chaos of the established birdlife and native canopy. It is a visual and working symphony where high-spec engineering serves as the foundation for a deeply serene domestic experience.
The home’s exterior—a rhythmic composition of vertical shiplap cedar and Colorsteel—is built to a rigorous technical standard, featuring commercial-grade double glazing and a high-performance insulation system designed for thermal longevity.
Inside, the material palette is equally intentional. Italian slate and ceramic tiles provide a tactile counterpoint to timber laminate floors, while the kitchen and open scullery make a bold statement with floor-to-ceiling brick tiling.
The transition to the outdoors is anchored by a sprawling, cedar-clad portico. This expansive deck serves as an elevated platform for alfresco entertaining, overlooking a private ecosystem of native plantings, a stream, and a gully area.
Dual engineer-designed drainage systems and a matching cedar storage shed ensure the property’s utility is as refined as its aesthetic. Located within a strategic city-fringe pocket, the home offers the rare equilibrium of proximity to Hamilton’s urban core and the Waikato expressway while maintaining the absolute privacy of a rural retreat.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2 full
Year Built: 2014
Square Feet: 2,464
Plot Size: 1.36 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
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