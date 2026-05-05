This New Zealand Residence Was Designed to Immerse Its Residents in Birdsong

48 Matangi Road in Hamilton, Waikato is currently listed by Kristen Gould at New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated at the city’s edge yet entirely immersed in a lush gully landscape, this Noel Jessop-designed residence is an exercise in site-specific modernism. The home was designed as a dialogue between the structured lines of the home and the organic chaos of the established birdlife and native canopy. It is a visual and working symphony where high-spec engineering serves as the foundation for a deeply serene domestic experience.

The home’s exterior—a rhythmic composition of vertical shiplap cedar and Colorsteel—is built to a rigorous technical standard, featuring commercial-grade double glazing and a high-performance insulation system designed for thermal longevity.