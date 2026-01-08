A Boxy, Light-Filled Retreat in Pennsylvania Seeks $1.2M
3191 Mercer Road in New Castle, Pennsylvania, is currently listed at $1,250,000 by Cass Zielinski at Piatt Sotheby's International Realty.
This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home strikes a quiet balance between contemporary architecture and pastoral calm, set just an hour from downtown Pittsburgh. Inside, an open light-filled plan emphasizes clean lines, generous ceiling heights, and a seamless flow between living spaces. Expansive windows frame long views of the surrounding landscape, dissolving the boundary between indoors and out. A modern kitchen anchors the home, opening to refined yet comfortable living areas suited to both everyday life and casual entertaining. Tucked away for privacy, the primary suite offers a restful retreat, thoughtfully positioned to take full advantage of the home’s serene setting.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1998
Square Feet: 6,096
Plot Size: 20.5 acres
