Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M

116 16th Avenue in Kirkland, Washington, is currently listed at $3,149,998 by Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home in Kirkland’s coveted East of Market neighborhood boasts an expansive floor plan with rich hardwoods, custom iron and glass accents, and sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.

The gourmet kitchen features top-tier appliances, double dishwashers, three ovens, a built-in espresso machine, granite counters, and a custom pantry.