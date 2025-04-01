SubscribeSign In
Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1MView 9 Photos

Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M

Cozy amenities abound, including heated floors, a jetted tub, and multiple fireplaces.
Text by
Presented by
View 9 Photos

116 16th Avenue in Kirkland, Washington, is currently listed at $3,149,998 by Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home in Kirkland’s coveted East of Market neighborhood boasts an expansive floor plan with rich hardwoods, custom iron and glass accents, and sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains. 

The gourmet kitchen features top-tier appliances, double dishwashers, three ovens, a built-in espresso machine, granite counters, and a custom pantry.

Upstairs, three generously sized bedrooms with lake views await, including a primary suite with a custom walk-in closet, private view deck, vanity lounge, and a spa-like bath with heated floors, a jetted tub, and dual-head shower. 

Four individual decks provide stunning vistas, while the lower level offers a spacious recreation room, a fourth bedroom, a full bath, and a three-car garage with an integrated gym and heated driveway. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 4 full 

Year Built: 2008 

Square Feet: 4,310

Plot Size: 0.14 acres

Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 1 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 2 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 3 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 4 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 5 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 6 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 7 of 8 -


Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M - Photo 8 of 8 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.