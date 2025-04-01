Take in Views of Lake Washington From This Kirkland Home, Asking $3.1M
116 16th Avenue in Kirkland, Washington, is currently listed at $3,149,998 by Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.
The home in Kirkland’s coveted East of Market neighborhood boasts an expansive floor plan with rich hardwoods, custom iron and glass accents, and sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
The gourmet kitchen features top-tier appliances, double dishwashers, three ovens, a built-in espresso machine, granite counters, and a custom pantry.
Upstairs, three generously sized bedrooms with lake views await, including a primary suite with a custom walk-in closet, private view deck, vanity lounge, and a spa-like bath with heated floors, a jetted tub, and dual-head shower.
Four individual decks provide stunning vistas, while the lower level offers a spacious recreation room, a fourth bedroom, a full bath, and a three-car garage with an integrated gym and heated driveway.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 2008
Square Feet: 4,310
Plot Size: 0.14 acres
