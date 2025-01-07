An Ambitious Home-Mirror Concept in Quebec Seeks $859K
17 Ch. Pierre-Perreault in Petite-Riviere-Saint-Francois, Quebec, is currently listed at $859,999 by Amina Durand-Lautrédou and Martin Dostie at Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec.
Two houses have been meticulously built on a plot of nearly 100,000 square feet while providing privacy and tranquility. Accommodating up to six people, each home features two closed bedrooms, a high-end kitchen, a bathroom with walk-in shower, floor heating, air conditioning, a wood-burning fireplace, and spas. Sold fully furnished and equipped, with all media services including Instagram, Facebook, and website. The property currently has an annual revenues of $219K.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full
Year Built: 2021
Square Feet: 100,000
Plot Size: 1.01 acres
