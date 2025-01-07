New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
An Ambitious Home-Mirror Concept in Quebec Seeks $859K

Contemplate nature from inside and out.
17 Ch. Pierre-Perreault in Petite-Riviere-Saint-Francois, Quebec, is currently listed at $859,999 by Amina Durand-Lautrédou and Martin Dostie at Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec.

Two houses have been meticulously built on a plot of nearly 100,000 square feet while providing privacy and tranquility. Accommodating up to six people, each home features two closed bedrooms, a high-end kitchen, a bathroom with walk-in shower, floor heating, air conditioning, a wood-burning fireplace, and spas. Sold fully furnished and equipped, with all media services including Instagram, Facebook, and website. The property currently has an annual revenues of $219K.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 2 

Baths: 1 full

Year Built: 2021

Square Feet: 100,000

Plot Size: 1.01 acres

