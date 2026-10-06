On Lake Minnetonka, a $4.2M Home Delivers Year-Round Vacation Vibes
5940 Loring Drive in Mound, Minnesota, is currently listed at $4,200,000 by Debbie McNally at Melbourne Sotheby's International Realty.
Set on a quiet cul-de-sac along the open waters of Upper Lake, this retreat combines classic lake living with the comforts of a substantial year-round home. Offering nearly 6,500 finished square feet, the residence includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms with spaces designed for both everyday living and effortless entertaining.
Sweeping lake views become part of the experience throughout the home, while the main-level primary suite provides the ease and privacy of one-level living. The property features a large level yard framed by mature perennial gardens and lush landscaping, making it an ideal setting for entertaining, outdoor celebrations, or simply giving children and grandchildren room to run and play.
The peaceful cul-de-sac setting adds another layer of privacy and is especially appealing for families with young children. At the water’s edge, approximately 120 feet of Lake Minnetonka shoreline includes a hard-sand beach perfect for swimming and enjoying direct access to the lake. A triple-canopy boathouse with a spacious veranda overlooks Upper Lake, creating a spectacular setting for sunset views, morning coffee and long summer days on the water.
Inside, the home has two distinct personalities. The main level captures the spirit of the ultimate summer beach house, filled with natural light and a relaxed lake-house feel. The great room and expansive kitchen create inviting gathering spaces, complemented by formal and informal dining areas and a dedicated home office.
The walkout lower level transforms into the ultimate winter cabin, warm and cozy after a day spent skating, snowshoeing, or enjoying the frozen lake. A spacious family room centers around the fireplace, while a wet bar, pool table area, media room, and wine cellar make this level equally suited for entertaining family and friends. Whether you’re boating, swimming, or entertaining in the expansive yard, this home captures everything that makes Lake Minnetonka special.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1969
Square feet: 6,466
Plot Size: 0.72 acres
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