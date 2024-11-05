Walk to the Beach From This Soothing Santa Monica Home Seeking $3.4M
949 10th Street #1 in Santa Monica, California, is currently listed at $3,450,000 by Amy Cimetta at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.
This townhome was custom-designed by the builder to personally live in, as is reflected in the quality of construction, design elements, and materials. Perched above the street, the residence invites you in with clean lines, modern gates, Jerusalem stone, and tiered greenery.
Step through the oversized front door into the foyer. With eight-foot doors and 10-foot ceilings on the main level, the home feels larger than its 2,622-square-foot blueprint. The space feels airy and free-flowing, with an abundance of natural light that floods the open-concept main living area.
In the kitchen, find quartz counters complementing custom cabinetry. High-end, paneled appliances—including a Fisher & Paykel counter-depth refrigerator and dishwasher—are seamlessly integrated into the stylized kitchen. Those home chefs will appreciate the JennAir stainless steel gas stovetop, exhaust hood, and wall oven. Topping it all off is a Summit wine fridge tucked away in the waterfall island.
The living area stands as the heart of the home with ample room for a large dining table to host family amd friends. Gather around the fireplace with Jerusalem, bush-hammered stone above that is large enough to host a 65-inch flat screen TV. A substantial, wrap-around patio further expands the living space for al fresco dining.
Also on the main level are the primary suite and a second en suite bedroom. The primary suite has a walk-in closet with custom shelving, as well as a dual vanity and a large walk-in shower with soaking tub.
Wide-plank, white oaks floors run throughout the house and lead downstairs to the family room. There is a third bedroom on this floor with a walk-in closet, another three-quarter bathroom, and a large laundry room. Step out through direct access to the gated parking garage and two side-by-side spots. For added convenience, a large elevator connects the garage to the top level, delivering you to the front door when your hands are full with groceries.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 2,622
Plot Size: 0.17 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.