Walk to the Beach From This Soothing Santa Monica Home Seeking $3.4M

949 10th Street #1 in Santa Monica, California, is currently listed at $3,450,000 by Amy Cimetta at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.

This townhome was custom-designed by the builder to personally live in, as is reflected in the quality of construction, design elements, and materials. Perched above the street, the residence invites you in with clean lines, modern gates, Jerusalem stone, and tiered greenery.

Step through the oversized front door into the foyer. With eight-foot doors and 10-foot ceilings on the main level, the home feels larger than its 2,622-square-foot blueprint. The space feels airy and free-flowing, with an abundance of natural light that floods the open-concept main living area.