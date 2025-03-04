A Stylish Single-Level Midcentury in Los Angeles Seeks $1.9M

5200 Sanchez Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $1,999,000 by Ever Eternity at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

Tucked in the Baldwin Vista neighborhood, this three-story home fuses midcentury bones with contemporary charm. Thoughtfully remodeled from top to bottom, find high-end finishes and effortless indoor/outdoor flow.

Upon entry, soaring ceilings with exposed beams, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open-concept design create an airy and inviting atmosphere. A smooth stuccoed fireplace anchors the living room, while engineered wood floors extend gracefully throughout.