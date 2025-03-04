A Stylish Single-Level Midcentury in Los Angeles Seeks $1.9M
5200 Sanchez Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $1,999,000 by Ever Eternity at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.
Tucked in the Baldwin Vista neighborhood, this three-story home fuses midcentury bones with contemporary charm. Thoughtfully remodeled from top to bottom, find high-end finishes and effortless indoor/outdoor flow.
Upon entry, soaring ceilings with exposed beams, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open-concept design create an airy and inviting atmosphere. A smooth stuccoed fireplace anchors the living room, while engineered wood floors extend gracefully throughout.
Intentional midcentury details, including a rich white oak accent wall, enhance the home’s timeless character and charm. The designer kitchen is a chef’s dream, showcasing custom white oak cabinetry, sleek countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. An adjacent dining area presents an excellent space for entertaining, with large sliding glass doors leading to the beautifully landscaped backyard.
Retreat to the primary suite, a luxurious sanctuary, complete with a generous walk-in closet and a spa-inspired en-suite bathroom with dual showerheads and premium finishes. Sliding glass doors open directly to the private backyard oasis, creating a peaceful escape.
Two additional spacious bedrooms share a stylishly updated hall bath, while a dedicated office space with direct patio access provides an ideal work-from-home setup. The separate laundry room includes a custom dog-wash station, ensuring convenience for pet owners.
Step outside into a lushly landscaped backyard with new sod, oversized custom concrete pavers, and an elevated built-in seating area—perfect for relaxation or gatherings. A freshly painted exterior, modern black-trimmed windows, and a new roof further enhance the home’s curb appeal.
