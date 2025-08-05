A 1965 Haven in Calabasas Hits the Market for $3.2M

26094 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, California, is currently listed at $3,225,000 by Catherine Campbell at Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage.

"Open one’s world to the environment," proclaimed Austrian architect Rudolf Schindler, an ethos fully realized in this exhilarating glass-walled estate. Perched on a private promontory in the Santa Monica Mountains, the residence commands sweeping canyon and mountain panoramas from every room, marrying iconic midcentury architecture with contemporary luxury.

Step through grand double doors into a soaring, light-filled interior where the indoors and outdoors blend in perfect harmony. A newly reimagined, chef-caliber kitchen cascades into the dramatic living room, its statement fireplace anchoring lofty ceilings and an airy open plan. Walls of glass unveil expansive wrap-around decks ideal for al fresco soirees or a quiet sunset toast.