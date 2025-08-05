SubscribeSign In
A 1965 Haven in Calabasas Hits the Market for $3.2M

Settle into an effortless indoor/outdoor lifestyle with stunning canyon and mountain views.
26094 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, California, is currently listed at $3,225,000 by Catherine Campbell at Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage.

"Open one’s world to the environment," proclaimed Austrian architect Rudolf Schindler, an ethos fully realized in this exhilarating glass-walled estate. Perched on a private promontory in the Santa Monica Mountains, the residence commands sweeping canyon and mountain panoramas from every room, marrying iconic midcentury architecture with contemporary luxury. 

Step through grand double doors into a soaring, light-filled interior where the indoors and outdoors blend in perfect harmony. A newly reimagined, chef-caliber kitchen cascades into the dramatic living room, its statement fireplace anchoring lofty ceilings and an airy open plan. Walls of glass unveil expansive wrap-around decks ideal for al fresco soirees or a quiet sunset toast. 

Manicured grounds hold a custom-designed swimming pool, shaded gazebo, and terraced gardens that frame vistas at every turn. Sunrise bathes the home in golden light; ocean breezes drift up from Malibu by day; vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. 

Tucked up a discreet private drive, this sanctuary offers instant access to pristine beaches, world-class hiking and equestrian trails, celebrated dining, and the coveted Las Virgenes school district, but feels worlds away from it all. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 3 full 

Year Built: 1965

Square Feet: 2,784

Plot Size: 1.13 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

