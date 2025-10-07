In Brentwood, a Restored 1951 Post-and-Beam Midcentury Asks $9.4M
2179 Mandeville Canyon Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $9,450,000 by Ernie Carswell and Edward Kubow at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.
Tucked away on a private drive off Lower Mandeville Canyon Road, this California midcentury modern estate offers rare privacy, iconic design, and luxurious living, perfect for anyone seeking a showpiece residence in one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious neighborhoods.
Designed by acclaimed architect Kenneth Lind in collaboration with the legendary Pierre Koenig, the home was fully renovated in 2021 with no expense spared, blending historic design with cutting-edge updates. This classic post-and-beam home welcomes you with a stylish entryway that opens to a dramatic living room with a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that frame stunning views of one of two private yards, ideal for entertaining or serene outdoor living.
The open-concept chef’s kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances and custom finishes, flows effortlessly into the family and dining areas, all leading out to a second yard featuring a lap pool and lush landscaping. The romantic primary suite is a private sanctuary complete with a sitting area, fireplace, and panoramic canyon views of verdant hills and natural beauty.
The spa-inspired primary bath holds a luxurious soaking tub, oversized shower, dual vanities, and a custom walk-in closet. Step onto your private deck for tranquil mornings or direct access to the pool area. Two additional en suite bedrooms provide space, privacy, and comfort for family or guests.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1951
Square Feet: 3,904
Plot Size: 0.65 acres
