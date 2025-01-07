This Historic 1913 Stucco Home in Atlanta Lists for $3.5M

31 Lafayette Drive NE in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,595,000 by Will Letton at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed and built in the Italianate style as his personal residence by the Fox Theatre’s renowned architect P. Thornton Marye, this 1913 stucco home rests on a gentle hill in picturesque Ansley Park. Overlooking Winn Park, stone steps lead to a brick-lined patio spanning the width of the facade and an arched entryway prefaces the covered front porch and double front door entry.

The inviting foyer seamlessly blends the old with the new. Marking the home is marble tile flooring in a strong geometric pattern that contrasts beautifully with the black steel doors, neutral color scheme, and extensive woodwork lining the walls. The inviting formal living room has accordion-style doors opening to the front patio, ornate acanthus leaf crown molding, a bold Goyard-style fireplace, and rich dark floors with a dark perimeter inlay.