This Historic 1913 Stucco Home in Atlanta Lists for $3.5M
31 Lafayette Drive NE in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,595,000 by Will Letton at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
Designed and built in the Italianate style as his personal residence by the Fox Theatre’s renowned architect P. Thornton Marye, this 1913 stucco home rests on a gentle hill in picturesque Ansley Park. Overlooking Winn Park, stone steps lead to a brick-lined patio spanning the width of the facade and an arched entryway prefaces the covered front porch and double front door entry.
The inviting foyer seamlessly blends the old with the new. Marking the home is marble tile flooring in a strong geometric pattern that contrasts beautifully with the black steel doors, neutral color scheme, and extensive woodwork lining the walls. The inviting formal living room has accordion-style doors opening to the front patio, ornate acanthus leaf crown molding, a bold Goyard-style fireplace, and rich dark floors with a dark perimeter inlay.
The adjacent family room is spacious and features judge’s molding, a modern light fixture, and perimeter lighting for highlighting artwork. The family room flows into the stunning, light-filled kitchen, outfitted with an oversized island with seating, marble countertops, cabinets to the ceiling, a gas cooktop with a pot filler, appliance garages, a casual dining area with a bay window bench seat, and a wall of glass doors opening to the rear patio and outdoor fireplace. Completing the first level is an office with built-in bookcases, a laundry room/mudroom and a stylish half bathroom.
Upstairs, relax in the spacious primary suite, which includes a large bedroom, fireplace, morning bar, and luxurious en suite bathroom with dual vanities, penny tile floors, a seamless glass steam shower with multiple shower heads, and a separate soaking bathtub. A large walk-in closet with a packing island and extensive built-ins ensures there is a place for everything, and the adjoining second laundry room provides endless convenience. This level also includes a sun-drenched office/bedroom lined with windows on three sides, a spacious guest bedroom and two bathrooms, each with dual sinks, a bathtub, and a shower.
The unfinished basement is perfect for storage or use as a gym, complete with a sauna. Outside, the rear entertaining courtyard delights with an outdoor fireplace, a built-in grilling area with a Big Green Egg, and plenty of room for seating and a dining table. This completely fenced space leads to a carriage house with a two-car garage and a one-bedroom guest suite atop.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full
Year Built: 1913
Square Feet: 4,211
Plot Size: 0.22 acres
