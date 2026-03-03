A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M
8127 E Del Capitan Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,775,000 by Laura Briggs at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
A true gem in McCormick Ranch, this fully reimagined Santa Barbara-inspired estate blends timeless architecture with refined modern luxury. Rich wood-like floors, exposed beams, arched passageways, and custom built-ins frame light-filled living spaces and an elegant chef’s kitchen overlooking the great room.
Designed for effortless main-level living, the residence features the primary suite on the ground floor while elevating guest accommodations to a private upper wing. The home’s heart is defined by its grounded, communal interior spaces, which transition seamlessly to a resort-caliber courtyard featuring a pool, fire feature, and hydrotherapy circuit—all framed by lush desert flora.
Set within the prestigious McCormick Ranch, the property offers a rare balance of seclusion and connectivity, just steps from the Greenbelt, golf, and premier dining.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1982
Square Feet: 3,639
Plot Size: 0.24 acres
