SubscribeSign In
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7MView 10 Photos

A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M

Main-level living unfolds around a resort-style courtyard.
Text by
Presented by
View 10 Photos

8127 E Del Capitan Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,775,000 by Laura Briggs at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

A true gem in McCormick Ranch, this fully reimagined Santa Barbara-inspired estate blends timeless architecture with refined modern luxury. Rich wood-like floors, exposed beams, arched passageways, and custom built-ins frame light-filled living spaces and an elegant chef’s kitchen overlooking the great room. 

Designed for effortless main-level living, the residence features the primary suite on the ground floor while elevating guest accommodations to a private upper wing. The home’s heart is defined by its grounded, communal interior spaces, which transition seamlessly to a resort-caliber courtyard featuring a pool, fire feature, and hydrotherapy circuit—all framed by lush desert flora.

Set within the prestigious McCormick Ranch, the property offers a rare balance of seclusion and connectivity, just steps from the Greenbelt, golf, and premier dining.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full 

Year Built: 1982

Square Feet: 3,639 

Plot Size: 0.24 acres

A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 1 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 2 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 3 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 4 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 5 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 6 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 7 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 8 of 9 -
A Scottsdale Home Punctuated by Arches Hits the Market $2.7M - Photo 9 of 9 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.